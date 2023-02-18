Girls wrestling district

The Key West High girls wrestling team, from left, Sheyla Figuiera, Natalie Arguello, Shannon Briggs, Ailee Briggs, and Lola Jaime stand together after the District 16-1A Championships.

 Photo provided

Inaugural seasons are meant to be exploratory, a new program or organization finding its way into landscape of its new venture. Well, it did not take long for the Key West High girls wrestling team to find its path, as four of the five Lady Conchs on the roster are currently ranked in the state — Aille Briggs No. 2 in the 140-pound weight class, her sister, Shannon Briggs, No. 6 at 190 pounds, Natalie Arguello No. 10 at 135 and 105-pounder Sheyla Figuiera No. 12 — and as a team they are ranked 16th in the state entering the Region 4-1A Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, on the Wellington High campus.

“All of them have a good shot,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez about the Lady Conchs’ chances of garnering a berth into the State Championship with a Top 4 finish at the region meet.

jwcooke@keysnews.com