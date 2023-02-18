Inaugural seasons are meant to be exploratory, a new program or organization finding its way into landscape of its new venture. Well, it did not take long for the Key West High girls wrestling team to find its path, as four of the five Lady Conchs on the roster are currently ranked in the state — Aille Briggs No. 2 in the 140-pound weight class, her sister, Shannon Briggs, No. 6 at 190 pounds, Natalie Arguello No. 10 at 135 and 105-pounder Sheyla Figuiera No. 12 — and as a team they are ranked 16th in the state entering the Region 4-1A Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, on the Wellington High campus.
“All of them have a good shot,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez about the Lady Conchs’ chances of garnering a berth into the State Championship with a Top 4 finish at the region meet.
During the District 16-1A Championships, it would be senior Shannon Briggs crowned as the first individual titlist in program history when her pinned her opponent in the finals of the 190-pound weight class, helping her team place fifth out of 17 teams in the meet.
“That was awesome to see our first district championship ever,” said Jimenez. “A lot of the other teams had 10, 11 girls scoring points and we had just our five, so I was happy with our overall performance. The girls had a great time and I’m really proud of where they are, it reminds me of the first couple of years with the boys program when I started wrestling in high school.”
The younger of the Briggs sisters, Ailee, who is a freshman, also reached the finals of the 140-pond weight class, but she would lose to the defending state runner-up.
“There’s a good chance they will be wrestling again in the region finals,” said Jimenez, pointing out the finalists from the 140-pound weight class are currently the top two-ranked wrestlers in the state in their weight class. “Ailee is only a freshman and every time she wrestles a girl, she learns and gets better and now she will have another shot at her next week and then again hopefully in the state finals.”
In the 105-pound weight class, Sheyla Figuiera had a tough draw in the opening round and lost to the eventual district champion, still the Lady Conch sophomore battled all the way back to take third place.
“I think the moment was just too big for her in that first match,” Jimenez said about Figuiera. “I think she was trying too hard and not just wrestling. I think she was maybe overthinking it, because she has been better girls, she just put herself in bad positions, trying too hard. We have been in really tough tournaments with these girls, but the idea it was the postseason and what’s at stake might have got to her.”
Natalie Arguello would take fourth in her 135-pound weight class to advance to the region meet, while Lola Jaime placed fifth at 110 pounds, which does not guarantee a berth into regionals.
“I thought Lola was good enough to win districts, but she made some mistakes,” said Jimenez. “Our district for the girls was really tough, because there’s only one class in girls wrestling, so we have to go against all the school from Miami that have had girls wrestling for sometime already, so there’s some really good girls in our district.”
In fact, after going through the district tournament, Jimenez noted that he believes all four of the remaining Lady Conchs should make the State Championships, especially Figuiera, who Jimenez expressed has a very good chance at winning the region.
“If she is really honed in on doing that,” Jimenez said about Figuiera. “Natalie has tough draw with defending state champion potentially in the quarterfinals, but even if she doesn’t make it to the front side [of the bracket] the back side is really doable.”
Jimenez also expects Ailee Briggs to be in the final of her weight class, which would qualify her for the state championships, as well as her sister, Shannon, but the elder Briggs has a tough bracket, according to the Conchs coach.
“Her semifinal match could be a tough one and her finals match could come against a returning state placer,” said Jimenez about the 190-pound bracket. “There are different websites that predict the state placers and they all have them making it. They just have to go out there and wrestle and not let the moment be bigger than what it is.”
The Lady Conchs’ state qualifiers from the inaugural season of the program will have an extra week to prepare a potential trip to the the FHSAA State Championships, as the event is in conjunction with boys who began the postseason with the District Finals on Friday, Feb. 17, a week behind the girls’ state series.
“It would be awesome to have four girls in our first year make it to the state finals,” said Jimenez, whose boys program was going for a 14th consecutive district championship on Friday. “We are hoping to have a pretty big contingency this year.”