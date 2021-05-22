The building process continued for the Marathon High football team during the spring game, as a key injury forced the Dolphins to readjust early on Thursday at Somerset South Homestead but, in the end, gain valuable experience during a 26-0 loss.
In the first quarter, projected signal caller Michael Merryman when down with an injury and from there the Dolphins struggled to move the ball.
“Our eighth-grade quarterback hung in there and gained valuable experience,” said Marathon coach Mac Childress. “We just had several short fields to defend but played very hard.”
The coach also credited the play of the defense saying, “they played much better, they were aggressive and flew to the ball,” noting there were several sacks and tackle for losses.
Still, being left without a starting quarterback under center, Marathon could not gain any momentum on offense, which left SOHO in control of the final score.
“Overall, we definitely took a step forward as a team,” said Childress.