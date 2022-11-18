On Nov. 10, Jennifer Averette was inducted into the Special Olympics Florida Hall of Fame. which recognizes a deserving athlete, volunteer, staff member, organization, corporation or other entity that has made major contributions to the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics.
“We have thousands of success stories of individuals who have benefited from participating in Special Olympics and the transformative power of sports,” said Special Olympic officials. “Each year we choose individuals who have demonstrated inclusion and continued leadership and support to Special Olympics Florida, thereby upholding the honor of the organization, and creating a better world by fostering the acceptance of all people. We are so proud of her.”
Averette’s contributions to Special Olympics Florida are wide and varied, in Monroe she has led her fellow athletes, by starting new sports such as flag football, SUP, and pickleball. She has also competed in the 2018 USA Games for SUP and officiated the 2022 USA Games for SUP, which are among a long list of major accomplishments that have had a positive impact on persons with intellectual disabilities. Averette has truly helped further the mission of the Special Olympics in Monroe, Florida, and the nation.
Honorable Mention
Kathryn Smith
Key West, senior, soccer
Kathryn scored four goals against Coral Shore on Wednesday, Nov. 9, during an 8-0 victory and followed on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with two more goals during an 8-0 win at home against Keys Gate
Brooke Mandozzi
Coral Shores, junior, basketball
Brooke played really aggressively in the season-finale, regardless of having stitches above her eye, scoring 19 points, on 9 of 11 shooting, and added 11 rebounds and four steals during a 41-33 win against Divine Savior.
Mikail Marshall
Marathon, sophomore, soccer
After picking up an assist in the season opener, Makail led his team to its first victory of the season a few nights later, on Nov. 13, with a hat trick against Westwood Christian during an 8-2 final.
Jack Haggard and Bella Marchiano
Key West, seniors, baseball and lacrosse
Jack and Bella signed their NLI to play in college last week.