Put plain and simple by Conchs coach Johnny Hughes, “there’s no hiding this week,” for any of the players on the Key West High football team with Cardinal Gibbons, seventh-rank in the state and 30th in the nation, coming to the KWHS Back Yard for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 23, but the coach also stressed just taking on the Chiefs will bolster the Conchs’ season.

“It helps us no matter what because our strength of schedule flies up,” said Hughes. “That’s one of the reasons why I schedule it, plus, we do what to see how we measure up, we don’t want to just read about them, we want to see what some of these guys look like. And you never know, against Northwestern a few years back we were eight years away from an upset victory, so I want to see what the guys do, especially our leaders who want to measure themselves up.”

