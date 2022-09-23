Put plain and simple by Conchs coach Johnny Hughes, “there’s no hiding this week,” for any of the players on the Key West High football team with Cardinal Gibbons, seventh-rank in the state and 30th in the nation, coming to the KWHS Back Yard for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 23, but the coach also stressed just taking on the Chiefs will bolster the Conchs’ season.
“It helps us no matter what because our strength of schedule flies up,” said Hughes. “That’s one of the reasons why I schedule it, plus, we do what to see how we measure up, we don’t want to just read about them, we want to see what some of these guys look like. And you never know, against Northwestern a few years back we were eight years away from an upset victory, so I want to see what the guys do, especially our leaders who want to measure themselves up.”
Friday’s contest is certainly a proving ground for the highly-recruited Conch senior Andre Otto, who added despite the upper-level of competition expected, he is not changing anything about his approach to the game.
“Obviously there are going to be a lot of nerves about playing a team like that, but I think it will be out of systems after that first hit and we will start flying around,” said Otto. “I know I’m more excited about this week than other weeks because going against a team that’s better than most will show just how good we are.”
In fact, Otto reiterated his coach’s thought process by explaining the senior expects the rest of his teammates to play up to the level of Gibbons and by doing so, will make “us better as a team in general.”
“If we go against good competition, we are expected to play up to their standards and not ours, so that will just bring us up,” said Otto. “I feel like coach has made it really clear that those kids we played last week were really small and we know what we are up against this week.”
The Conchs coach described the Chiefs as not as talented in the skills position as in years past but instead are “huge up front,” but also added he expects his Conchs to be as physical, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
“We have some sizeable backs who are going to run hard,” said Hughes. “It’s not going to be a lot of 80-yard plays, on our part, we are going to have to eat clock and keep their offense on the bench as much as possible, but that just means we have to move the chains. That means we can’t have bad snaps, fumbles or illegal formation penalties, those types of things are drive killers at the most inopportune times.”
Adding to the challenges of Friday’s contest, Conchs starting quarterback Adrian Mira, who led his squad to a 38-point victory last week, will be a game-time decision, but is mostly not going to be able to play against the Chiefs.
“If he’s not 100% there’s no reason to start him with districts coming up next week,” Hughes said of Mira. “I want him to be healthy for next week.”
Calling the signals for Key West, if Mira is unable to go, will be sophomore Jaden Fox, who has seen his opportunity as quarterback this season filling in for Mira.
“I know he’s excited but he’s nervous too,” Hughes said about Fox. “We are going to have to simplify our offense because they are bigger than us and faster than us, we understand that, but now let’s see if they can take tackling us every play because they are used to covering passes and getting some incomplete so let’s see if they can tackle every play.”
Despite likely turning to their backup signal caller, Hughes expressed there are still most misdirection plays in the game plan and even including Fox, who connected on a 25-yard play last week during the fourth quarter of Conchs’ decisive victory, potentially attempting a few more passes this week.
“This is not like some of the other highly-skilled teams we have played because this is also a well-coached team so that back side will stay disciplined and understand they have a job to do and do it, but if we play our game, I think we can be as physical as anybody, it’s just the way our offense is built,” said Hughes. “Jaden is going to be running at quarterback, no doubt about it, James (Reynolds) runs the ball hard, Lava (Jacob Lavallee) runs the ball hard and those guys are getting three to four yards after contact and if we can get those, I’ll go on 4-and-1 every time. That’s a no-brainer for me.”
The Chiefs may also have their backup quarterback in the contest, depending on the health of the starter who missed the 33-0 Cardinal Gibbons victory against Calvary Christian two weeks ago, but Hughes is well aware after watching the video of that game, the Chiefs still have several players who can “take it to the house.”
“They run the ball well, they throw the ball well and they are huge upfront so they can do whatever they want, really,” said Hughes. “They blew Gulliver out of the water, so we want to see how we match up. I think this is a game for Andre to show he belongs. He has the offers, now he has to do it against guys who are just as talented and have just as good of offers.”
Not having any place to hide from one of the best teams in the nation — as Gibbons enters the matchup unbeaten in four contests this season, outscoring opponents 109-26 — Hughes stressed it should be an exciting opportunity for the Conchs as the coach is hoping it sets them up for success the rest of the season, with District 2S play set to begin the following week against Bishop Verot.
“I feel like most of our seasons start off slowly and as we get into the season we start to pick it up, so I feel we are starting to bring more energy and things are going to start getting better,” said Otto, whose team is now at 2-2 overall after the forfeit by TRU Prep was verified by the FHSAA. “As long as we keep pushing and working our hardest, which I feel we need to still work on as a team is letting the previous play go and bouncing back, then we will be all right.”