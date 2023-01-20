It will be an evening of celebration at Key West High on Friday, Jan. 20, as the Conchs will be honoring three different Senior Nights on the KWHS campus.

“It’s the last regular-season game already,” said Key West boys soccer coach Marc Pierre, whose team will begin the night of festivities kicking off against Monroe County rival Coral Shores at 4 p.m. in the Back Yard. “This is going to be very, very emotional for a lot of them. Some of these boys I’ve had the last four years. It’s been an interesting season, but it went by too quickly. Now we’re 9-3-2 — I seriously hope we have another five games for the seniors.”

Tags

Recommended for you