It will be an evening of celebration at Key West High on Friday, Jan. 20, as the Conchs will be honoring three different Senior Nights on the KWHS campus.
“It’s the last regular-season game already,” said Key West boys soccer coach Marc Pierre, whose team will begin the night of festivities kicking off against Monroe County rival Coral Shores at 4 p.m. in the Back Yard. “This is going to be very, very emotional for a lot of them. Some of these boys I’ve had the last four years. It’s been an interesting season, but it went by too quickly. Now we’re 9-3-2 — I seriously hope we have another five games for the seniors.”
While there will be hugs during the ceremony, do not expect the same during the match, as the Conchs and Hurricanes are coming off a 2-2 tie on Tuesday, Jan. 17, on the Tavernier pitch.
It will not only be the home finlae for the Conchs, who have had just five home matches this season, but also the regular-season finale as districts are set to begin the following week for both teams.
Once the action is done on the pitch, the attention will shift to the parquet and Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, where both the Key West girls and boys teams will play host to another Keys rival, Marathon.
It will be the second meeting for the Monroe County counterparts, the Lady ’Fins wining their first meeting at home by 18 points.
With three contests still remaining, Marathon is starting to get hot when it matters as they enter the matchup with an even record after winning six of the team’s last eight games.
Key West is also coming off a home victory, against Coral Shores, and could spoil Marathon’s perfect county record this season with a win on Friday.
The girls will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on Bill Butler Court, followed by the boys at 7. The last time Key West was at home, Dexter Butler won his first game on the court named for his father, Bill Butler.
In the win at home, Key West scored a season-best 92 points to beat Goleman by 13 points, but on Tuesday, Jan. 17, back on the road Key West was upended by Sagemont, 89-43.
Key West will now play two consecutive gams against county foes heading to Coral Shores on Tuesday, Jan 24., where they could still claim a county crown despite losing the first time through to the Hurricanes.
Before Key West is focused on that, they need to take care of a Marathon squad which has won three of its last four games, including matching its best win streak in four seasons.
Already this winter the Key West High girls soccer team also celebrated its senior nigh, signifying the start of the spring sports season, with practice opening on Monday.