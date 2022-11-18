In one of their only four home matches this season, the Key West High School boys’ soccer team delighted the fans and families with a 3-1 victory against Keys Gate on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at The Back Yard.
Freshman speedster Loubins Fleuridor netted a pair of goals for the Conchs to improve to 2-2 on the new season said Coach Marc Pierre.
“It was a nice game to watch. We were happy to get all of the players some playing time,” said Pierre. “I was really impressed with the passing and how the boys’ moved in and out of space. Smondy Joseph was our outlet. He moved into space and passed it to Yoni (Jonathan Gvili) who moved it forward and then crossed it back in or shot on target. We’ve been working on it but we’re still a new team with some new players. It was great to come out with the win.”
Pierre said the Fleuridor has been a blessing to have and will only get much better with age.
“Loubins is really fast, he’s really good with the ball at his feet and he’s hungry – he’ll shoot,” said the coach.
Senior midfielder and team co-captain Jonathan Gvili also netted a goal although the Conchs had several shots on target that were saved or just outside the goal.
On Friday, Nov. 18, the Conchs take to the highway to play Dade Christian which fell in its opening game, 13-0, to Mater Academy Charter School.
“We cannot take any team lightly. We have the tendency of playing down to opponents. No matter what, I hope we step up and play to the level I know we can play,” said Pierre. “In preseason we played Belen Jesuit and tied them 1-1. They’re coming back from winning the state championship but we didn’t do well against St. Brendan also a defending state champion. We had a few injuries and some silly mistakes. Actually, we were beaten by one player.”