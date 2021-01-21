On Senior Night with a gentle breeze blowing, the Key West boys soccer team christened the newly renovated Backyard as they shut out Marathon, 5-0.
“It’s gorgeous. It’s beautiful. It’s like a soccer player’s heaven,” said Key West coach Marc Pierre about the new facility his team played on Tuesday night. “The ball moves very nice and smooth on it.”
Anelson Azard turned in a big night with the hat trick for the Conchs, while Jonathan Gvili and Jack Castillo had one goal each.
“I am happy with this win,” said a content-sounding Pierre. “It was a little bit different and a different result than last time we played. I thought my boys did a pretty good job at controlling the game. I thought our passing movement, communication [was good], and we defended and attacked well. We moved together as a team moving forward and we took more shots than usual.”
Pierre was also complimentary of Marathon and the players’ efforts.
“They had a couple of opportunities early on where, if they would have scored those goals, the game would have been different,” added Pierre.
Marathon has gone through adversity during the past month with not having a coach on a regular basis, according to Marathon Athletic Director Lance Martin, who took over the coaching duties of coach for this game.
“I was there with the team,” said Martin. “They’ve had three different coaches now because of our coach coming down with COVID. Overall, we played as well as we could. We had our opportunities. We hit the post a number of times. We just couldn’t get anything to fall. That’s just soccer.”
Marathon (4-4) next plays Everglades Prep Academy (1-2-1) on Friday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. Martin added he did not know if he would be coaching that game, “It’s day-to-day right now.”
Key West (3-4) next goes up against St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1-3) on the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 3 p.m.
Pierre said that St. Thomas is a tough team, but he knows his team has the talent.
“I really want to see our boys play up to their capabilities. I think [this game] will bring out that challenge,” added Pierre.