Having two weeks to reflect on a four-goal loss to Ransom Everglades in the final match before the holiday break, it was a successful return to the pitch for the Key West High boys soccer team with a 9-1 victory against Marathon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, on the Middle Keys campus.

Leading the charge in the victory for the Conchs were Jonathan Gvili and Loubins Fleuridor, who both netted a hat trick, while Wyatt Gibbons buried two past the Dolphins keepers and Daniel Quiche scored once during the game that was ended early via the FHSAA mercy rule.