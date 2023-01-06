Having two weeks to reflect on a four-goal loss to Ransom Everglades in the final match before the holiday break, it was a successful return to the pitch for the Key West High boys soccer team with a 9-1 victory against Marathon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, on the Middle Keys campus.
Leading the charge in the victory for the Conchs were Jonathan Gvili and Loubins Fleuridor, who both netted a hat trick, while Wyatt Gibbons buried two past the Dolphins keepers and Daniel Quiche scored once during the game that was ended early via the FHSAA mercy rule.
The win put the Conchs back in the win column, with a 7-2-1 record on the season, after the loss to the Raiders pre-break snapped a six-game streak without a defeat, which dated back to Nov. 10 when Key West lost to defending state champion St. Brendan 4-2.
During the streak that lasted nearly the entire month of December, the Conchs outscored their opponents 26-3, with Eric Orellana anchoring the defense along with Karel Bublak in goal. Only one of those positive results was at home as the Conchs have not played on their home pitch since Nov. 15, when they began the five-game, one-tie run.
Key West will finally be back at home on Saturday, Jan. 7, when Jacksonville Bolles makes the long trip south for a 1 p.m. match at the KWHS Back Yard. A victory against the Bulldogs would match the most wins the Conchs have in the three seasons prior, since before the COVID shutdown.
After Saturday, Key West still has five matches remaining in the regular season, heading back on the road for the next three contests before returning home for the final two of the seasons against Florida Christian and Coral Shores on Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, respectively.
Despite the solid start to the season, Key West will have the likes of Gulliver Prep, MAST Academy, Killian and defending state champ St. Brendan in its District 16-4A tournament, all of which also have aspirations of, at least, making the state tournament just like the Conchs.
Honorable Mention
Graham Murza
The College of the Florida Keys, Swimming
The College of The Florida Keys had Graham Murza place fourth in the 100 freestyle in a time of 56.64 seconds and third in the 100 backstroke clocking a 1:03.57 during the annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic, which is part of the festivities in conjunction with the college football Orange Bowl.
Watson Cherry
Key West, senior, boys basketball
During a loss to Gig Harbor during the holiday break, Watson Cherry netted a double-double for Key West, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Conch senior is averaging 5.3 points per game and 4.4 rebounds a contest.