For the first time in several years, the Key West High football team does not have a sitting state champion in its district, which has the Conchs thinking big and looking to claim the title for the first time since 1995-96.
“No doubt, we want to win a district championship this year, that’s our goal,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes. “Even though Killian is projected to finish first in the district, we have a quality team that, if we take care of ourselves, we can win that title.”
That starts with senior Preston Herce, who is making the move from V-back, where he garnered All-Monroe County Player of the Year honors as a sophomore, to the starting quarterback position in the Conchs’ triple option attack.
“From Day 1 until now has just been tremendous growth from him, and he has a chance to be something special,” Hughes said about Herce. “He’s made for that position. I’m excited to see what he can do, and I expect him to get stronger as the season goes.”
Hughes admits, being Herce’s first season in the position, the senior still needs to have better recognition with the defensive fronts, but the coach expects that will come as Herce gains confidence at the position.
“Once he starts trusting himself and his reads, the raw athletic ability is there to make some major plays,” Hughes continued about Herce. “He’s got the physical tools to do some damage and lead this team.”
In fact, right now, Hughes pointed out Herce is more comfortable rolling out of the pocket in the passing game, which just opens up another element to the attack.
“Not only can he hurt you with his arm, he can also hurt you with his legs in the passing game,” said Hughes. “If he sees something he doesn’t like, he always has that option to run, which is just going to be tough to defend. We just need to get them reps and gel together because the play action is also there.”
Hughes is also confident is the abilities of senior backup quarterback Henry Audette, while taking the reins as the starting V-back is senior classmate Jeremiah Osborne, who Hughes claimed is primed for a big season.
“We have a quarterback and V-back who can really bring some thump behind them, and I’m not sure if people are going to want to tackle them all game,” said Hughes. “We just have to be able to protect him.”
Those duties fall to an offensive line that is looking to replace four of the five players, with Jack Mulder, Ralph Richie, Jayden Edwards, Jack Masterson and Auggie Burlonga. The lone returner is Nathan Outon, who was part of the Key West line that was name All-County Players of the Year in 2020.
The Conchs will also have a bunch of new faces at the wing backs, as sophomore Clerf Alexander, and seniors Marques Williamson and Cam Watson, who the coach said has superstar potential if he is able to stay healthy, will be all getting touches this season.
“We have the speed, there’s no doubt about it, we are as fast as we were last year, if not faster,” said Hughes. “With the ball they all look fantastic, without the ball it’s a matter of them learning what to do. Nobody in that position has ever started there before, and in the preseason we missed some blocks on the outside, but it’s something we will get better at; we just need more confidence and playing experience.”
Helping block on the outside are senior receivers Brock Perkins and Michael Cates, who Hughes expressed are both capable of big plays.
“I think they are going to open up a lot of things as they get further into the season,” said Hughes. “They bring a lot of physicality and intelligence to the outside.”
Both also have a huge presence on the defensive side of the ball, Perkins at defensive end and Cates as the Conchs’ top corner back.
“You know they are tough kids just by what they are able to do on defense,” said Hughes. “Perkins has great hands and is a great blocker and I expect him to take those next strides this year after a great offseason. Cates is also an outstanding athlete, he truly has a chance to be something special, and between them, they are two of the better receivers we’ve had in a long time.”
The coach also praised the play of sophomore Bronson Etienne at wideout.
“Once he learns the game, and the responsibilities of the position, we are excited about his potential because of his raw talent,” said Hughes.
While the coach is optimistic about the offense, the defense is inexperienced as a whole. The Conchs do have last year’s leading tackler, Jacob LaValle, back at middle linebacker for his junior campaign, but need to secure the secondary.
“We have to learn how to deal when we are giving up a lot of size,” said Hughes. “We have to be able to use our speed and quickness to our advantage. They are going to get better as the season goes, just like last year, and there’s a few other guys who we are hoping can step up but just haven’t been involved due to injuries or sicknesses.”
With only four game at home this season, Key West will have its work cut out if the Conchs want to end a roughly quarter-century title drought — especially with Killian, Jackson and St. Brendan also vying for that title — or more importantly garner a berth into the FHSAA 5A playoff bracket.
“Every regular-season game counts because if you don’t win your district, you have to have enough points to make the playoffs,” said Hughes. “District games carry a little more weight because if you win those you automatically set yourself for an automatic bid, but I think we have a good chance to be one of those eight regional qualifiers.”