The game proved to be a nail-biter as both teams kept it close until the Key West boys basketball team found a way to pull it out at the end to beat Coral Shores 56-49 Friday night.
Key West coach Demetrius Roach said he started his second unit to make sure each of his players got a chance to be in the starting lineup this season, and early on, the game proved to be a defensive battle as Coral Shores took an early 6-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Hurricanes coach Jarod Mandozzi said Issac Holmes led the way as he put up 10 of his 12 points on the night in the first half. Holmes added 10 rebounds on the night.
Both teams were close at halftime as they continued exchanging baskets.
Holmes got into foul trouble in the second half, according to Mandozzi. However, Jonathan Bradman stepped up for the Hurricanes and began heating up in the second half, hitting two 3-pointers from the floor as he scored eight of his 12 points in the third quarter.
“I decided to stick with [Holmes] as long as we could keep him in there and we tried to protect him, but losing him as early as we did didn’t help as he was having such a good game for us,” said the Coral Shores coach.
Mandozzi added Nick Rodriguez stepped up in the fourth quarter, as well. Rodriguez knocked down two 3-pointers and scored nine of his 11 points in the third quarter.
Coral Shores and Key West kept vying for the lead as both sides traded the lead within the final two minutes, said Mandozzi, who stated Key West’s Kervens Nelson had a big fourth quarter, scoring 13 of his game-high 21 points in that final quarter.
Roach added Malik Hunter also had a big night for Key West overall, “We finally got him back on track. We have been waiting for him to come in and give us some productive minutes and he came through with 17 points, which was his highest output scoring output of the season.”
Mandozzi said Bradman and Mario Menendez played well on defense down the stretch for his team; however, he expressed disappointment in his team’s lack of success from the free-throw line and how that proved to be the difference.
“Our free-throw shooting was horrendous and it cost us the game,” said the Coral Shores coach, pointing out his team was 2-11 from the free-throw line. The ‘Canes were 0-7 from the free-throw line in the first half.
On the flip side, Mandozzi credited Key West’s efforts from the free-throw line as he said Nelson and Hunter hit six free-throws.
“Key West converted free throws much better, shooting 15 for 24 on the night,” said Mandozzi.
While expressing disappointment that his team did not win the game, the Coral Shores coach remained proud of his team’s effort.
“Key West is much bigger than us and has a ton of speed. We did a great job on their size throughout the game. Free throws aside, I thought our guys played a heck of a game and competed well. They know this is a game that we let slip away,” said Mandozzi.
Roach echoed that sentiment, “Coral Shores is emerging. Coach Mandozzi is doing a great job training.”
The Conchs’ (2-5) next game comes Tuesday, Jan. 12, on the road against Palmer Trinity (5-3) at 7 p.m., while the Hurricanes (4-4) next face MAST Academy (0-3) at home Tuesday at 4.
“We’re looking forward to the rematch in a few weeks in Key West, and I’m sure those guys are as well,” added Mandozzi.