In one of their strongest showings of the season, the Key West girls soccer team traveled to Tavernier on Thursday and shut out Coral Shores 5-0.
“We moved the ball very well. It was the best movement we’ve had so far this year,” according to Conchs coach Justin Martin.
He pointed out his team moved the ball well from left to right and their center/mid-fielder switched the ball well. He said their fullbacks were able to get forward and were able to keep the ball in Coral Shores’ end of the field. This created a lot of opportunities for his squad, he said.
The coach had high praise for everyone individually and he said they played extremely well as a team. He added he could name everybody on the field in terms of which players performed the best.
Martin stated the pivotal moment of the game was when Addison Sessoms scored the first goal for the Conchs, because the team was able to build on that from there. Sessoms finished the day with two goals.
Key West added a total of three more goals from Emily Gould, Nikole Tomita and Alena Garcia, whose goal — her first of the season — came on on a free-kick.
Isabel Walterson and Mercedes Petro had assists.
Coral Shores coach Cathy Gwilliam said her team was down for starters in this game due to injury, but pointed out Adi Adler played well at the midfield position.
Goalie Kirsten Malloggi also had “some incredible saves,” according to Gwilliam.
Key West now is 2-1-2 on the season and was scheduled to play Homestead on Friday. Coral Shores’ (3-4-2) next game is on the road, Jan. 6 at Homestead.
Martin said the one thing the Lady Conchs need to do to build on their most recent victory is focus on converting more of their chances earlier in the games.