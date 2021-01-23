The Key West High girls soccer team was in control from beginning to end Thursday afternoon, as the Lady Conchs dominated the Lady Hurricanes, 6-1, at the new Back Yard.
“Everyone is starting to learn their role,” said Conchs coach Justin Martin. “It’s kind of like the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick saying, ‘Just do your job;’ that’s what we’ve been preaching. If everyone does their job, we’ll end up winning and that is exactly what happened.”
Marie Willy, Jenna Domenech, Mercy Petro, Victoria Daley-Willy, Kathryn Smith, Ella Baxter all found the net, as the six accounted for Key West’s six goals.
Martin said he felt the ball movement was above standard.
“Our previous two games, our passing and ball movement hadn’t been as strong, but [in this game] we created a lot of scoring chances,” Martin said. “This year’s senior class has stepped up to [be] the leading voices. They settle the team when they need to be settled and give the team energy when they need energy. They are keeping everybody on the same page.”
Coral Shores head coach Cathy Gwilliam said she knew what her team faced, especially considering the Lady ’Canes were missing five players who could not make the trip. More than half the team consisted of junior varsity players.
The coach said she told the squad that “win or lose” was secondary to them giving everything they had to give.
“They held their own,” said Gwilliam, adding she is in the process of building her program. She said the teamed really shined in the third quarter of the game.
“It was tough to watch, but at least they played with their hearts and souls and they gave everything they could,” said Gwilliam.
Jane Kery got the Lady ’Canes on the board with Coral Shores’ lone goal, scoring on a penalty kick, in the second half.
The ’Canes coach added the play of Kery and Allie Adler really stood out on the team. “[They] really hustled and they were all over the field.”
Martin said despite his team’s success in the game, he still wants to see his squad to create more scoring chances.
Key West (6-3-2) next was scheduled to play on the road Friday at 5 p.m. against Florida Christian (4-4-1).