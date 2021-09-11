For the past several years, the Keys have been blessed with elite high school cross country runners, but this season and for years to come things could be a lot different.
Those state contenders, who have all gone off to race in college, made their teammates so much better and helped make runs deep into the postseason.
With graduation and a truncated season in 2020, the coaches said some runners gave up the sport or defected to others. Some teams barely have enough runners to score at meets. All have been trying to recruit new runners with the hopes of finding a diamond in the rough and build for the future.
There a few returning runners at Key West, Coral Shores and Marathon who could fare well this year, but with redistricting and competition getting much better over the past few seasons, Keys athletes will have to work even harder if they want to make it to regionals and possibly the state championship.
The teams will have to travel out of the Keys to race. In past years, Key West and Coral Shores hosted meets but those venues are no longer available. Marathon scheduled two meets at home and the Keys schools signed up for those races.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Marathon will host its first meet and the Monroe County meet is slated for Oct. 19, both at the Sombrero Beach course instead of the local golf course.
The season was scheduled to begin last Friday at the FNU Invitational on a very familiar course, the Larry and Penny Thompson Park in South Miami, but flooding rain and lightning forced the three teams to head back to the Keys and await what they hoped was the first meet on Friday, King of the Hill at Tropical Park, one of the toughest courses they will run on this year.
MARATHON
With the graduation of top state runners Jonathan and Owen Pitchford, Pedro Zapata should be the Dolphins’ No. 1 runner, according to the dean of Keys cross country, James Murphy, who has been blessed with a big team.
Last year, Zapata finished No. 5 overall at the District 16-1A meet and was 10th at regionals.
Not far behind Zapata will be Mason Buxton, said Murphy. In addition, home-schooled runners Jakub and Vaclav Bursa will be in the top five runners.
“Out of my three returning boys, I have 19 on my team. Overall, I have five returning boys and girls with about 30 kids out there. I’m very curious what is going to happen,” theorized Murphy. “The Bursa boys are in the 11th and ninth, with a younger brother in the sixth grade. The two in high school are looking good. Mason is a sophomore and Enrique Barrera is our fifth. There are a lot who graduated so it will be interesting to see what we can do on the boys side.”
Marathon lost a lot of girls to graduation and a few moved on to other endeavors, said the coach.
“The girls are looking good but we’ve had a few teams drop down in our district like Carrollton, which is usually pretty good. Last year there were a few schools that did not run that are predominately pretty good,” he explained. “Rain Banks and Mikkel Ross are our top two runners. Mikkel was a cheerleader but she loves running. She runs non-stop now. My biggest issue with her is running too much and hurting herself.”
With new runners, Murphy said things will definitely be different this season.
“There is an exciting aspect to it because it is different than what we’ve been doing. We were traveling to meets overnight here and overnight there. We’re still hitting some of the big races and getting the competition we need, but we don’t have to go to Tallahassee for the pre-state meet. It’s a little more practice and preparing than performing,” explained Murphy.
It has been a unusual year for Marathon, which is not bad, said Murphy.
“Without the twins, it’s different. Today was our distant day. Last year we’d been doing 10 (miles) but today we did six. This year we’ve got a lot more people and its different workouts. With them we were working on speed because they were always in shape. We’re trying to hit that foundation and then start with some speed stuff,” said Murphy.
KEY WEST
During the past two years, Key West has struggled to keep a cross country coach. Without a firm commitment for a new mentor, longtime track and conditioning coach Dave Perkins, who is no stranger to running, stepped up to keep the sport going.
In past years, the Conchs were loaded with runners, but Perkins has just enough to score at meets.
Fortunately, Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy is back at full strength for her senior season and has taken on the role as a team leader. In 2020, she was hampered with a leg injury and did not fulfil her expectations coming off a very good sophomore season. Her main goal is to stay healthy and advance to regionals and hopefully the Class 2A state meet.
“Catrina is back. Last year she had some lower leg issues but I think she has turned that corner and has been training hard,” according to Perkins. “She had a little problem this week with a little Achilles issue. We look for some great things from her. We’re shooting for some PRs this year. Last year they had a difficult season so that’s why I’m picking it up. These kids deserve to have a good season and go on.”
Perkins said freshman Caylaa Makimaa, who comes from a family of runners, fared well with the Horace O’Bryant running program.
“I think she’s going to be a good runner. Next to Catarina she’s sometimes the next one in,” explained Perkins. “Abigail Cohen, who is a 10th grader, was a swimmer and is a tough runner. She’s very competitive and was my No. 1 triple jumper last year in track. She’s going to show promise as we get through the season.”
The boys team is small in numbers but has a couple of returning runners.
“Colbin Hill, who is a 10th grader, ran well last year and should be the No. 1 boy. Colbin ran in the low 20s, maybe hit 19 once or twice. He shows a lot of talent but is really raw. He just doesn’t have a lot of race experience. I think he’s going to do really well. Sebastian Jaroszewicz, also a 10th grader, is a returnee and I look forward to see how he’s going to do. And, we’ve got a kid from Texas, Logan Phillips, who ran cross country there ias an 11th grader. Next to Colbin, he’s probably my next fastest runner.”
Perkins said his numbers are low, so team-wise it’s going to be difficult to advance.
“I’ve only got seven boys now to advance. I’d like to get to regions with Colbin and a couple of other boys. I’d like to see Dillon Black, Sebastian and Colbin advance. This is going to be a very young team and is going to take a lot of work to get them where I want them to be and advance to that regional meet which is my goal individual-wise,” he explained. “For the girls we’ve got seven who are running strong. I’d like to get the girls team advance to regionals. Last year put a damper on our numbers. We’re in a rebuilding year, so to speak.”
Perkins is still looking to recruit more runners.
“I put out notifications to the kids. A lot were interested in other sports, but that happens. I have nine girls and seven boys. We had two or three when the season started so I’ve doubled my numbers. We hope to find a few new runners. When we post the numbers after that first meet maybe there will be a few that say ‘I can do that’ and get a few more. Anyone interested in running, I’ll take them,” said Perkins.
CORAL SHORES
In his seventh year as the Hurricanes distance coach, Gabe Suarez said he has a very young team and looks forward to the challenge.
“Last year such a weird year. I have two runners who did not want to returnm which were my Nos. 3 and 4 guys. We have a lot of freshmen on the team. Some of them are really promising from the start and others are going to build into being great runners next couple of year,” said Suarez. “They show great ability already especially for freshmen. Some are pushing into the top two and top three runners’ spots.”
Freshman Aidan Althouse Aidan has been the top underclassman thus far said Suarez but he will depend on his four returning runners to lead the way for the boys.
“Simon Gutierrez is my No. 1, Bobby Temkin is probably a two or three and Rualt Maska will probably be my No. 4,” said Suarez.
For the girls, Suarez said junior Hailey Cooper is a first-year runner but is already his top girl on the team. Also, freshman Kai Guth shows promise and figures to fit in at the No. 3 spot.
“The only returning girl is Amelia Perchalski, who is the team captain and has been encouraging the other runners to get out there.”
The coach was disappointed the first race of the season was a wash but looked forward racing Friday.
“Last week’s race was going to be a good one but it got rained out. Friday’s race is King of the Hill at Tropical Park. They’re starting off with the hardest race in South Florida. I had some runners that were going to do the varsity race last week but they’ll step down to the junior varsity race just to get some pressure off of them,” said Suarez. “They need race experience. I want them to go out and have a good time and see what you’ve got. It’s a hard race and told them don’t worry about it and let’s see where you are.”
The cross-country program is special to Suarez. He is only the second person to coach the sport at the Upper Keys school. He ran for and coached with Mary Jo Fry so he knows the history of the sport.
“My first year I was Mary Jo’s unofficial assistant, my second year I was her official assistant coach and then my third year I was head coach,” Suarez explained. “One thing I really like about the program I am only the second cross country coach. Mary Jo started it and I ran for her. Last year was our most successful team and we were runners-up at districts. The only other better team was my team which we were faster but got third at districts. The kids like that I know the history of the team because when I tell them this is the best or this is the hardest, they know I’m speaking the truth. Mary Jo did it for like 25 or 30 years. Cross country is my favorite sport to coach so it will be another 30 years.”