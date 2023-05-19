The pieces all seemed to be in place for the Key West High baseball team to make a run at a Florida High School Athletic Association-record 12th state championship.
After all, the Conch were favored to win the region for the first time since 2005, the last time Key West won a state championship — all they had to do was defeat Miami Sunset, whom Key West had upended 13-0 to claim the District 16-4A Championship just 12 days prior.
But that’s why they play the game, as this time around the Knights threw their ace, Johan Hidalgo, and he was able to hold down the Conchs’ bats, leading his Sunset squad to the Final Four with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday, May 16, at Rex Weech Field.
It was a pitchers’ dual all the way, as Hidalgo, who allowed one run on five hits and a walk, while striking out eight across 6 1/3 innings of work before he was pulled in the seventh due to a pitch count. Conchs starter Andris “Lucky” Barroso was just as dominant, tossing five shutout frames before allowing two runs in the six, in the end surrendering four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
With both pitchers dealing, it was not until the fifth before either of the teams even threatened to score a run, which Key West did on a two-out rally, as Mikey Greenberg started with a line drive to center, followed by a single off the bat of Wyatt Kuhn and then an RBI double by Jack Haggard. The Conchs attempted to stretch it to two runs, but Kuhn was thrown out at home on the Haggard hit.
The Knights responded with their own two-out rally, on a groundball single through the left side of the infield and then one back up the middle to score the eventual game winner.
Key West did have a runner on base when the final out of the game was made on a force at second, which ended the Conchs’ run seven-game win streak, just three wins shy of a potential record 12th state championship.