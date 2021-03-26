After four standout seasons at Coral Shores and a volleyball career that goes back to sixth grade, Elise Jordan will have an opportunity to continue her journey at the Division-III level after signing a letter of intent to play for Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
“We are very proud of Elise,” said Jordan’s mother, Rebecca Jordan. “Her hard work and dedication in the classroom and on the court have paid off for her. Elise has such a great attitude and outlook on life. We love you most.”
“We are excited for her and this wonderful opportunity and cannot wait to see what the future holds for our Elise,” her father, Scott Jordan, added.
Jordan was courted by a number of quality volleyball programs around the country and explained the decision “was not easy,” but “I am super-excited for what the future holds for me at Westminster College. I am proud to be a Titan.”
“I want to thank my high school Coach (Kathy) Ets-Hokin for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime; thank you for believing in me even when I sometimes didn’t believe in myself,” said Jordan, who is a two-time member of the All-Monroe County team. “I also want to personally thank my middle school coach, Mrs. Zepada. You have taught me everything about volleyball and all the dynamics behind it. Thank you for introducing me to the game I love.
“Of course the best for last: I want to thank my family,” added Jordan. “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I can’t thank you enough. You guys have given me so much love and support; that’s made me who I am. I wouldn’t be where I am without any of you. You have pushed me to next level, but now I’ve got to keep going even harder.”
Ets-Hokin, who has coached Jordan throughout her Hurricane career, shared her delight in Jordan’s decision.
“I think Elise has made a great choice,” said the Lady ’Canes coach. “Westminster College coaches are so excited to get her as a player. I wish her the best in her next chapter in life, playing at the next level. I am very proud of Elise and will miss her.”
Ets-Hokin described Jordan as a very-valuable asset to the Coral Shores program since her freshman year, as well as to her club team that she played year-round for, and being a great role model in the classroom and on the court.
“Elise is a wonderful student-athlete who has excelled in volleyball,” the Coral Shores coach continued. “She is an excellent blocker who is adaptable and can read the hitters. She was my captain and earned the respect from every player. The younger ones would always ask her for help and she was always willing to give it; whether they needed help learning the equipment set up or their footwork on their approach.
“She would always be the first one to practice and the last to leave,” added the coach. “This says a lot about an athlete; she is dedicated, loyal and patient. Whenever we would go up against a team who had a strong hitter, I would pull Elise aside and say ‘shut her down.’ ”
Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russell confirmed that current rules do not allow the Westminster staff to comment publicly on Jordan, but he conveyed to Ets-Hokin that the senior was a major target for Titans’ program and they are thrilled with her signing.
“They know what we know: Elise Jordan is a superior student-athlete and a wonderful young lady,” said Russell. “I have full confidence that Elise will excel at the next level and Westminster will benefit greatly from her role on their volleyball team.”