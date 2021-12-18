Even before the season began, Coral Shores girls basketball coach Pat Meyers figured the first half of the schedule would certainly challenge his squad, so to go into the winter break with a 47-44 victory against Westminster Christian on Thursday, Dec. 16, which brings the Lady ’Canes’ record back to even, the Hurricanes leader expressed he is very pleased with those results.
“That was kind of the gauntlet of the schedule, so to go 5-5 before the break is great momentum for the girls,” said Meyers. “Any team you can beat a team like Westminster, who is now a district opponent this year, that’s something to build upon.”
The coach especially credited the play of Lady ’Canes center Kylie Deckard, who collected her second straight double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds to go along with five blocks, as did senior classmate Bekky Valenzuela, who had team-highs with 22 points and 22 rebounds, as well as five steal and five assists.
“They were absolutely phenomenal,” Meyers said about both seniors. “Just the couple of games ago, Kylie started to find her offense and she is really clicking on all cylinders, which is great.”
They were two of the four total point scorers for Coral Shores, as Kailee Reinoso had nine points and Brooke Mandozzi added four points and six rebounds.
The Hurricanes would need every one of those points as the Warriors took a three-point advantage, 15-12, into the second quarter, but Coral Shores made a run before halftime to go in front 29-25 at the break.
Westminster cut back into that lead following the intermission, actually taking a five-point advantage, before the Coral Shores defense reposed by allowing just 10 points the remainder of the game, seven in the fourth, to close out the three-point victory.
“We really showed up in that fourth quarter, obviously,” said Meyers. “But it was just another close game for us this season and as I told the girls afterwards, we could easily be 8-2, but on the other hand if they weren’t fighting so hard we could be 0-10 honestly. So I feel we are playing really good basketball and I’ll take going out at break at 5-5.”
After facing its toughest part of the schedule, Meyers is planning on giving his players a week off before returning to practice in preparation for a three-game homestand, in as many days, starting on Jan. 4 against Florida Christian.
“We have had a tough stretch to start, so this is a good way to go out,” said Meyers. “I think we will be better prepared for what’s to come now.”