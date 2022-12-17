In what was a game of two styles — the Lady ‘Fins paced by their guards, while an injury-riddled Lady ‘Canes squad looked to their forwards — the Marathon High girls basketball team gave Coral Shores just too many challenges to handle as the home squad took an early advantage they never relinquished for a 54-38 victory on Thursday, Dec. 17, on the Middle Keys campus.

“We knew this would be a tough game with the combination of Marathon being good, us being on the road, our youth and us missing a number of our girls, but our girls have been resilient all season and have really impressed me in so many ways so I was excited to see how we handled it,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “These are the games that are fun. We had to throw a few of our girls into some different spots outside of their comfort zone to date and I was super proud of them.”