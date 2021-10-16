The trials and tribulations of an arduous season — during which the Lady ’Canes played in several high-caliber tournaments — have paid dividends for the Coral Shores High volleyball team as the team was able to claim victories in the matches they needed in order to secure the No. 1 seed for the District 16-3A tournament.
“They were shocked because our record is not that good, but I told them all year if we could hang with those 5A and 6A schools, it would make a difference,” said Coral Shores coach Kathy Ets-Hokin about her team finding out there garnered the top spot in the district tournament. “I just don’t think the girls understood what we were doing until the end and they see where they stand. It was hard, but I told them to look again at the teams they were up against, a good portion of them were regional or Final Four contenders. That was all good experience.”
It showed in the regular-season finale, against district rival Palmer Trinity, as the Lady ‘Canes battled to a 3-0 (28-26, 25-21, 26-24) victory against the Falcons to remain unbeaten in district play and earn the No. 1 seed, even despite Ets-Hokin being forced to change her line up, once again this season, due to an season-ending injury to senior Ava Swanson.
“We were neck-and-neck,” said Ets-Hokin about the win, during which the Lady ‘Canes celebrated breast cancer awareness by wearing pins and having a survivor in the gynmnaisum. “They needed this win for morale, especially after losing to Key West back to back. They were having fun, smiling, playing together as a team and talking.”
Replacing Swanson was sophomore Brooke Mandozzi, who the coach denoted as the player of the match, compiling five aces, scoring 16 points on her serves, with one kill, 19 digs and two assists.
“She played her heart out, especially defensively,” said Ets-Hokin. “She was making some perfect passes from the back row.”
Aiding in the win was Kate Johnson with seven kills and six blocks and Zoe Meyers with nine kills and three blocks, but Ets-Hokin pointed out the four serving errors and eight hitting errors as mistakes the Lady ‘Canes must clean up if they are to win a district title.
“I keep talking to them about that, and yes, they are going to make mistakes, but I’d rather the mistake be a block bouncing out instead of hitting the ball out,” said the Coral Shores coach. “I just keep telling them, over and over, to play their game, don’t play the other team’s game. They kept repeating that in this win.”
The coach further that she hopes all the lessons learned from playing a difficult schedule show in the postseason, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 19, against in the District 16-3A semifinals against the winner of No. 4 Everglades Prep and No. 5 Palmer Trinity. Marathon is also in the District 16-3A tournament as the No. 6 seed, taking on Somerset South Homestead in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 18, with the championship match set for Thursday, Oct. 21, in Tavernier.
“I think they can pull it together, they have the skills and capability, but they can also be their own worst enemy,” Ets-Hokin said about her team’s chances to win the district title. “They just have to move past mistakes and learn from them, which they did in this win against Palmer.”