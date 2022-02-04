The Coral Shores High girls basketball team surrounds Bekky Valenzuela on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after the Lady Canes senior scored her 1,000th career point in the District 16-3A quarterfinals against Westminster Christian. A day later, Coral Shores was ousted from the single-elimination tournament by top-ranked Somerset Silver Palms.
"They were pretty amazing," Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers said about Somerset Silver Palms following a 95-29 loss to the Stallions during the District 16-3A semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Miami.
"They are a very, very talented team," furthered the Coral Shores coach, pointing out that Somerset made 25 3-pointers in the victory. "And they shot at least 35% from the arc."
Despite the lopsided defeat, Lady 'Canes senior Bekky Valenzuela still was able to continue her streak of a double-double in every game this season, with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while teammates Kylie Deckard had six points and nine rebounds, and Kailee Reinososcored five, but by the end of the first, the Lady 'Canes coach admitted the Stallions were already well on their way to the win.
"They definitely have state finals potential," said Meyers about Somerset, noting the regional finals against the No. 2-ranked team in the state, Westminster Academy, could possibly determine the state champions.
That regional tournament could also still include Coral Shores, as this season the FHSAA returned to the at-large bids for the regionals qualifiers, with only the district champions earning the automatic bid. Meyers explained that in the three other districts that would be in the Hurricanes' region, one of the district finalists is Florida Christian, who Coral Shores defeated by 40 points this season, and the two others have second-place teams with no more than six wins.
"It's always tough to lose, but looking at the next four districts, they might only be taking champs, leaving four at-large bids, so theoretically we could go that route and still get in," said Meyers. "We'll know more Monday, but honestly, looking at it, I don't know our chances but we definitely have a shot.
"We'd like one more shot to see what happens," added the coach. "These seniors have accomplished a lot, especially in the last two years with COVID, so I'm really proud of them and I think they deserve it."