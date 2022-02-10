Even though coach Pat Meyers knew there was a chance the Coral Shores High girls basketball team could garner a berth into the 3A FHSAA State Tournament, the Lady ’Canes still said their goodbyes following a loss in the District 16-2A semifinals on Feb. 2.
“Being that we didn’t know, all the seniors and the team were in tears after that loss,” said Meyers.
In fact, following the lopsided defeat to Somerset Silver Palms, a majority of the Coral Shores squad had already moved on to practicing with their spring sport teams when Meyers had to call them back on Monday, Feb. 7, after the coach received the news his team is seeded seventh in the Region 4-3A tournament.
The reward for making the state bracket was a date with Westminster Academy, the No. 4-ranked team in the state in Class 3A and No. 15 overall, on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. on the Royal Lions campus.
“They are excited but obviously know the task on hand,” said Meyers. “(Westminster) is one of the top teams in the state in all classes, so it’s going to be tough, but just getting into regionals is a really great accomplishment and it shows just how tough our district was.”
Despite being eliminated, like Coral Shores, in the District 16-3A semifinals, Carrolton School of the Sacred Heart also found its way into the regional tournament, as did Somerset South Homestead, who was a first-round exit, along with district champion Palmer Trinity and runner-up Silver Palms. In all, five of the eight region berths went to District 16-3A squads.
Westminster Academy is one of the three regional qualifiers not from Coral Shores’ district.
“The kids will get to see a team they haven’t ever played before,” said Meyers. “They have very tall guards so we have to play smart basketball. I expect a bit of a man-press against us, so we just have to take care of basketball, which we have been taking care of in practice.”
The coach furthered that his team, which was the only winter sports team program in Monroe County to advance to regions this year, is embracing the underdog role as they were unsure after the district semifinal they would be together on the court ever again.
“We just want to go out there and have fun,” said Meyers. “I think they are prepared. 3A is one of the hardest classifications to get out of because of all the private schools. We just have to keep at it because we really go in there with no pressure being the seventh seed against a very talented team.”The girls are excited to play another game.”