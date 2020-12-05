In the first of two meetings between Monroe County girls soccer rivals Coral Shores and Marathon, the Lady Hurricanes had no problem beating a rebuilding Lady Dolphins team, 5-1, on Wednesday in Tavernier.
While on the losing side, Marathon coach Kelley Cruz said she realizes she has a young team with three sixth-graders, and one-seventh grader starting in goal. Despite the youth of her team, Cruz said she was pleased how competitive the squad was in the second half of the game.
Allison Paskiewicz scored the Lady ’Fins’ lone goal on a free kick.
Coral Shores head coach Cathy Gwilliam said her team is starting to bring it together and execute what they have been practicing.
Samantha Martinez opened the game with the first goal for Coral Shores, with an assist from Emma Kost. Two goals were similar in fashion for Coral Shores when Allie Adler took a corner kick and Kost put in the shots. Adler added a unassisted breakaway goal at the 33-minute mark, while Jane Kery added her own at the 60-minute mark.
“It was an aggressive and rough game because [both teams] are very competitive with one another,” said Gwilliam, whose team played Florida Christian to a 1-1 score on Nov. 30.
Kost scored the Lady ’Canes first goal three minutes into the contest. The coach also pointed out her team had three saves on goal in the match.
Gwilliam expressed she was impressed by how the girls worked and communicated together and hopes they continue to improve before their next match Friday, Dec. 4, on the road against Somerset Silver Palms.
Marathon will play next against Key West on Dec. 8.
In the second game of the season series, Marathon plays at Coral Shores on Jan. 28 in the regular-season finale and Coral Shores will also see Florida-Christian again on the road Jan. 8.
“They played hard. They played well. We’ll see this team again and I’m hoping we can get a win next time. It was a pretty evenly matched game,” Gwilliam said.