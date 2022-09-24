The highs and lows of a season were on display for the Coral Shores High volleyball team on back-to-back nights as against Palmer Trinity, the team expected to stand in the way of a second-straight district crown for the Lady ’Canes. Despite suffering a 3-1 loss, Hurricanes coach Sam Ovalle was pleased with his squad’s performance against the Falcons, while a day later it was a 3-0 victory for Coral Shores against Colonial Christian even without a stellar showing by his players, according to the Hurricanes coach.
On the first day of competition, against the highly-talented Falcons, it was the Lady ’Canes who opened with a 16-7 lead in the first game, only to let it slip away 25-23, and then followed with a 25-22 victory to even the match. The final two sets belonged to Palmer 25-20 and 25-11 to claim the win.
“I was very proud of our effort versus Palmer, which is an excellent team with their entire starting unit playing club volleyball at the National level,” said Ovalle. “We have one national-level club player on our team, but we came full of fight and ready to compete. I wish the outcome was different and we could have pulled out the win, but we definitely showed ourselves and Palmer that we could compete with them if we meet in districts.
Hurricanes middle hitter LeAnn Quick, with three blocks on defense, lead the way on the attack with five kills on 11 attempts for an impressive +0.455 hit percentage. Senior libero Kailee Reynoso had a team-high 15 serve receptions while senior setter Lana Tiedemann recorded 17 assists, and junior Brooke Mandozzi scored four aces.
“To me, the key was we played much better defense and we didn’t beat ourselves as much as we have been in some other games,” said Ovalle. “That goes such a long way to winning. Palmer really has some excellent power hitters and at times they put a lot of pressure on our back row, but when we started to challenge them at the net more we forced them to adjust. If we can play like that with more consistency I’ll take our chances to beat anyone we play.”
Missing a pair of starters the next night, Coral Shores was not nearly as sharp but still had enough in the tanks to defeat the coach’s old program, Colonial Christian, 3–0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-23).
“This was not an easy game for me personally, I know Coach Lou, a lot of their kids and coaches,” said Ovalle about playing Colonial. “So I knew when I accepted the coaching job at Coral Shores and saw this one on the schedule that this game would be a hard one for me. Give Colonial credit. Like they always do, they played hard and fought. We really didn’t do ourselves any favors in this game and just can’t give away so many points on missed serves and little things like that though.”
In the first match, with the new look lineup, the Hurricanes made some uncharacteristic mistakes handing Colonial three of their first five points on serving errors to make the game closer than Coral Shores expected.
“I was definitely not thrilled with the way we played,” said Ovalle. “I felt like we didn’t have our usual energy and we made to many unforced errors that we have to clean up. At the same time of course we will take the win but we know we can be much better and we know we have to be much better.
Junior Crystal Gutierrez-Sandoval got her first start of the season and had 10 serve receptions, three digs and two kills while the Hurricanes got strong play from their two middle hitters with Quick having another strong performance this time with three blocks and five kills while sophomore Grace Leffler recorded eight kills. Tiedemann did a good job of spreading the ball around with five Lady ’Canes getting double-digit attempts as Coral Shores setter had a career-high 19 assists, Jenna Castillo had her best serving game of the season recording three aces on 12 serve attempts while Mandozzi had her typical strong all-around game leading the Hurricanes in aces, with five, and digs, with nine, while adding five kills, 12 serve receptions and a block.
“In spite of there being a lot of things to clean up, there were still some positives to take away besides just the win,” said Ovalle. “Crystal really hustled out there and there was one point we won in the third set where we were losing 16-18 where we really showed how much we wanted it. Crystal went on the floor to keep a ball alive and then Brooke dove out of bounds to keep it alive again and Grace did a great job of staying with the play and getting in a help position and got a kill off of it. When two kids are hitting the floor in one play sacrificing their bodies to win and another is hustling to be in position for them and the team it is great. That play was one that has to pump you up as a coach and teammate.”