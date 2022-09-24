LeAnn Quick with one of her three blocks

Coral Shores’ middle hitter LeAnn Quick get her hands on one of three blocks on Thursday, Sept. 24, against Colonial Christian.

 Photo provided

The highs and lows of a season were on display for the Coral Shores High volleyball team on back-to-back nights as against Palmer Trinity, the team expected to stand in the way of a second-straight district crown for the Lady ’Canes. Despite suffering a 3-1 loss, Hurricanes coach Sam Ovalle was pleased with his squad’s performance against the Falcons, while a day later it was a 3-0 victory for Coral Shores against Colonial Christian even without a stellar showing by his players, according to the Hurricanes coach.

On the first day of competition, against the highly-talented Falcons, it was the Lady ’Canes who opened with a 16-7 lead in the first game, only to let it slip away 25-23, and then followed with a 25-22 victory to even the match. The final two sets belonged to Palmer 25-20 and 25-11 to claim the win.