Momentum will be on the side of the Coral Shores High girls basketball team entering the postseason as the Lady ’Canes closed out the regular season with four straight victories, which includes defeating Scheck Hillell, 53-23, on Friday, Jan. 20, and the following day topping Florida Christian, 34-33.

“What a great way to end the regular season with a four-game winning streak and winning at home on Senior Night,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “It’s been such a roller-coaster season with the crazy stretch when we had with so many injuries and illnesses. It started before winter break and then the we had the break and the first few weeks back were dealing with it just took us some time to regroup with so many young players and you could see the shift as we started to spread our scoring out a little more over these last four games.”

