Despite trailing by 10 points after a scoreless first quarter, the Key West High girls basketball team was not going to just roll over against Monroe County rival Coral Shores as the Lady Conchs matched the output of the Lady ’Canes in the second quarter, and then rallied in the third to make it just a two-point difference. But they could not overcome that final hurdle, as the Hurricanes would hold onto a 34-30 victory at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Tavernier.

Brooke Mandozzi.jpg

Brooke Mandozzi

“The biggest difference for us is that we’re finally getting some of our girls back healthy,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We’re still down a couple of girls but it makes a huge difference in the fourth quarter having 11 players available versus seven.

