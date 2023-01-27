Despite trailing by 10 points after a scoreless first quarter, the Key West High girls basketball team was not going to just roll over against Monroe County rival Coral Shores as the Lady Conchs matched the output of the Lady ’Canes in the second quarter, and then rallied in the third to make it just a two-point difference. But they could not overcome that final hurdle, as the Hurricanes would hold onto a 34-30 victory at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Tavernier.
“The biggest difference for us is that we’re finally getting some of our girls back healthy,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We’re still down a couple of girls but it makes a huge difference in the fourth quarter having 11 players available versus seven.
After allowing Coral Shores to take a 10-0 lead after the first period, Key West turned its defensive focus to slowing down Hurricanes forward Brooke Mandozzi, who they would end up holding to a team-best 13 points.
“Most teams have tried to do a lot of the season so we wanted to make sure we still had a plan to make sure we could still get her some looks,” the coach said about Key West double- and triple-teaming his daughter. “If anything she can sometimes be too unselfish because we need her offense, but she did a good job of mixing it up. She does a really good job of running the floor so we knew if we reversed the ball against the press we could get it to her in the open court some.”
Despite Key West surging in the second half, Mandozzi still managed to score eight of her points in the second half while also adding nine rebounds and four steals in the game. Grace Leffler finished with seven points, eight rebounds, and four blocks for the Lady’Canes, Lea Castellanos dropped in five points, while Gabby Mallidis contributed six points and eight rebounds.
“A lot of it was our girls doing a better job of breaking the press than we did the first time we played them. They went to the press down the stretch and our girls did a good job of executing,” said Mandozzi. “Gabby Mallidis played a really good all around game for us and hit a huge 3-pointer with under a minute left in the game to really seal the win. We got another good game from Grace Leffler. Having her back helps a lot as she can play a few different spots for us.”
The loss brings the regular season to a close for Key West, with just one win in 15 contests, and they will enter the District 16-4A tournament as the No. 6 seed taking on No. 3 Killian on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at tournament host SLAM Academy. Coral Shores was back in action on Thursday, Jan. 26, versus Scheck Hillel and then close out their regular-season schedule on Friday, Jan. 27, at home against Florida Christian with tipoff at 5 p.m. Coral Shores (7-6 overall) will also be the sixth seed in its District 16-3A bracket, opening the postseason against Somerset South Homestead on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Mandozzi said about the win against Key West. “They worked hard in practice on our game plan and we did a really good job of executing it well.”