As they stand on the court and look up at the hoop, the goal this year for the Coral Shores High girls basketball team is to make it past districts and regionals, according to Pat Meyers, fifth-year head coach of the Hurricanes. That would mean the Lady ‘Canes have hopes of garnering a berth in the state final four this season.
“There’s no circling an easy win, because, literally, every team we play is good, but that could be good for our team in so many ways,” said Meyers. “I’m not really focused on wins or losses this year, I’m more focused on the final outcome. Of course, we want to win a lot of games, but our main team goal is to get past districts and regionals and with this team, I think we can do it.”
Their hopes rest on the shoulders of two seniors, Riley Dobson (center) and Lucia Rodriguez (point guard), who are returning after being named The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Co-Players of the Year. The senior playmakers bring a wealth of experience as both have been starting since their freshman years and Meyers is quick to point out that, “It all circles around them.”
According to the Lady ‘Canes coach, Dobson is consistent and always in game mode. She plays down low defensively and offensively and she is a great rebounder, is always positive, and plays with the same demeanor regardless of the score, while the offense runs through Rodriguez, who will handle the ball about 90% of the time. Meyers added Rodriguez likes to pass, shoot and she is a great leader on and off the court. Meyers noted Rodriguez has aspirations of playing collegiately — if the opportunity presents itself.
They will be aided by fellow returning all-county player, junior Becky Valenzuela, who has equally prepared herself this off-season and Meyers said it is already showing in her strong showings in the pre-season.
“She’s all-around, plays good defense, good rebounder, can shoot and she’s in phenomenal shape this year,” said Meyers. “It’s her third year on varsity. We expect big things from her.”
Another strong contributor looks to be sophomore Kailee Reinoso, a shooting guard who, according to Meyers, has good court vision, is quick and can pass the ball as well as play good defense.
Meyers added of Reinoso that she has grown a lot since last year — after starting some games, but mostly coming off the bench — and this year she’s a starter, leaving Meyers to “expects big things out of her.”
Freshman Mariana Bonilla-Moreno is the youngest player of the group. Meyers said she plays down low with Dobson in a 3-2 type of defense and offensively, she plays on the block.
In her first two games and the start of her high school career in the preseason, Meyers expressed, “She did a phenomenal job rebounding, playing good defense, she scored a couple of baskets.”
“She has a really good future here at Coral Shores,” the coach continued.
While the team could not practice in the fall, due to the pandemic, Meyers said recent practices have shown him that the strength of this year’s team is “unity and team.” He points out the girls are all friends and this squad is well-rounded, which is something they preach consistently at this program: the importance of being good all-around student-athletes.
“We can run and press, but we are more focused on playing good half-court defense and playing more of a half-court type of game,” the Hurricanes coach said about his strategy for the program this year. “Having eight players, it’s going to be more trying to get teams playing half-court games and slowing the game down.”
This plays directly into Meyers’ greatest concern, which is a lack of depth. Two years ago they had close to 15 players, according to Meyers, but now they are going to have to go with just eight. And while they will not have to play a “straight-five,” they will need to avoid the injury bug and getting into foul trouble because they simply do not have the depth that some programs have this season.”
That will be important as the 2020 schedule looks to be a tough one, highlighted with several private schools, Meyers said, for his team that is coming off three-straight winning seasons that saw them as county-champs in the last two. The Hurricanes coach made note that despite the pandemic, he could not wait around and he had to fill the schedule. He expects the ladies to play hard, be positive and that is what ‘Cane fans can anticipate when they come to the games.
The schedule is also highlighted by the usual in-county games, and Meyers pointed out he has already noticed a couple of Marathon freshmen that played well in the preseason while they already know what Key West wants a victory after Coral Shores has defeated them the last three seasons.
Coral Shores also has a newcomer of their own to be excited about as Brooke Mandozzi — daughter of the boy’s varsity basketball head coach Jarrod Mandozzi — will be coming off the bench.
“She’s got a lot of quality minutes in the preseason, [she] scored some baskets and we expect big things out of her,” Meyers said.
Adding to the team’s limited depth is returning sophomore guard, Jenna Castillo, who the coach described as “a good shooter.”
“She played JV last year and this is her first year of varsity,” said Meyers.
Junior Kylie Deckard rounds out the roster. She is playing in her first year of varsity. Meyers said, “She plays center and forward, [and while] she doesn’t have a lot of experience, she is tall and athletic.”
“We don’t have a lot of players, but we have a good eight,” Meyers added.
Helping fill out the roster, Meyers also mentioned his junior varsity captains, freshman Makayla Hann and sophomore Alondra Apolinaro, will contribute when they do not have a game.
When these girls look back on their experience of playing on this team years down the road, Meyers said he hopes they will see how much fun they had and that they gave it a 100%, which plays perfectly into the goal of this season of reaching the state final four.
“Our main goal is to get past districts and regionals and with this team, I think we can do it,” Meyers said.