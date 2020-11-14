While they lost their opening game 2-0 to St. Brendan, the Coral Shores girls soccer team kicked off the season with several positive take-aways from the game.
“The first half of the game was evenly matched, it was a 0-0 game, but we did fall apart a little bit in the second half in our midfield, which ultimately led to those two goals,” said coach Cathy Gwilliam.
The two goals she was referring to against the green and gold came at the 13- and 31-minute marks into the second half.
Gwilliam said that both goals were beautiful shots that were hard to stop, “The first goal was a shot in the top right corner in the pocket and the other one was just a shot in the lower right corner.”
Even in the loss, however, Gwilliam thought her team had a strong defense, especially her team’s goalie, Kirsten Malloggi, who saved 16 of 18 shots on goal.
“Overall, I was really pleased,” Gwilliam said, “This is a tough team. The girls played well. The girls played hard. We just didn’t have a lot of forward opportunities.”
Gwilliam felt Allie Adler played the best game of the team against St. Brendan. Gwilliam said, “She was a defender and she was making stuff happen even from the back, making runs, getting that ball moved forward.”
Gwilliam said, “I also saw a lot of leadership out of Kinsley [Catarineau] in the back and they all kind of played as a unit and that is my goal this year, to make them a team,” Gwilliam said.
Coral Shores had four shots on goal in this game, from Emma Kost (2), Joey Eysenbach (1) and Izy Malloggi (1).
Coral Shores (0-1) next heads to play Palmer Trinity (0-2) on Monday, Nov. 16, and looks to rebound against a Palmer team that Gwilliam sees as being similar to St. Brendan.
“Some of the things we didn’t do well in this game, we’re going to go work on and strategize, like working on our middle, so we’re ready for the game,” Gwilliam said.