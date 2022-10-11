With district seeding locked on Friday, Oct. 7, the Coral Shores High volleyball team was focused on all but securing the No. 2 slot in the 16-2A playoff bracket, which meant a convincing victory against Keys Gate at home was necessary.
“We felt like it was really important for us to come out and win this 3-0 to help ourselves as much as possible with seedings for the district tournament in a week,” said Coral Shores coach Sam Ovalle. “We know that MaxPreps has an algorithm that isn’t easy to figure out, but we know what we can do to help ourselves and that is winning and winning convincingly, so the girls did their part. It was senior night for Keys Gate and it was a loud atmosphere with a lot of fans so it was a good experience for us to have to tune that stuff out.”
It did not go exactly as planned for the Hurricanes as the Knights used the energy from Senior Night to score the first two points — on a missed serve by the Lady ’Canes and a missed hit on a kill attempt — but once Coral Shores settled in Keys Gate struggled with the serving of Kailee Reinoso and Brooke Mandozzi, who combined for 15 aces — Reinoso with eight and Mandozzi with seven — while each only having one serving error in the match to help garner the 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, and 15-13).
“Kailee and Brooke both really gave them fits with their serves, which isn’t surprising as they have been our most consistent servers all season. It helps a lot when you can get some of those easy points. Kailee served it 23 times with only one error and Brooke served 14 with one error,” said Ovalle, noting Mandozzi also had 10 kills and six digs. “Brooke is such a strong all-around player. She plays so unselfish and takes a lot of pride in doing everything on the court that we need and she makes it look easy. She’s the first one to dive for a ball if needed, she always works hard to be in the right position. It doesn’t matter if it’s hits and kills or digs, serve receptions, blocks or serving the ball she does it all for us so consistently. Tonight she had 10 kills with a hit percentage of .444, but she also led us in digs as well. She had our highest serve percentage with a 3.0 with half of her serves going for aces, but it’s not just tonight she’s been doing it all year.”
Adding to the victory, Addison Morris had a pair of aces, Grace Leffler finished with eight kills, Crystal Gutierrez tallied six kills, Iona Holmquist picked up four digs, Lana Tiedemann set up 19 assists, while Natalie Barajas and Kendall Bulkiewicz had five assists apiece.
“I was glad we were also able to go deep to our bench again with all 12 of our girls getting some quality time while still making sure we closed this one out 3-0,” said Ovalle. “As the season has gone on, that has helped us build our depth as we had a number of girls who didn’t have as much game experience earlier in the year. Crystal is a good example of someone taking advantage of gaining that experience over the season. She had another strong game with six more kills and has really made herself someone we count on in our rotation now.”
Coral Shores is coming off its first district title in more than a quarter century last season and by earning the No. 2 seed in the district tournament it will avoid a top-ranked Palmer Trinity until potentially the championship round. The two teams will face off, however, in a prequel to the postseason on Tuesday, Oct 11, on the Falcons’ home court at 5:30 p.m. Coral Shores is also at Carrolton the following day before hosting Marathon for the Hurricanes’ senior night on Thursday, Oct. 13.
“We’ll know our seeding in the next few days here for certain,” said Ovalle. “So those games will be a good opportunity to sharpen up for playoffs.”