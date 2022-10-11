With district seeding locked on Friday, Oct. 7, the Coral Shores High volleyball team was focused on all but securing the No. 2 slot in the 16-2A playoff bracket, which meant a convincing victory against Keys Gate at home was necessary.

“We felt like it was really important for us to come out and win this 3-0 to help ourselves as much as possible with seedings for the district tournament in a week,” said Coral Shores coach Sam Ovalle. “We know that MaxPreps has an algorithm that isn’t easy to figure out, but we know what we can do to help ourselves and that is winning and winning convincingly, so the girls did their part. It was senior night for Keys Gate and it was a loud atmosphere with a lot of fans so it was a good experience for us to have to tune that stuff out.”