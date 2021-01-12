Even after losing their goalie, Coral Shores girls soccer coach Cathy Gwilliam managed to draw up the winning strategy on the road to hold off Florida Christian 2-1.
“The first goal was Allie Adler to Emma Kost with the goal,” said the winning coach. “It was a really fun game. They all worked so hard and so well together. They all tried really hard.”
Coral Shores preserved that lead into the second half before Florida Christian tied it up, 1-1, on a free kick that found the back of the net, according to Gwilliam.
The Hurricane’s Maggie Bergeron responded with the pivotal moment of the game. Gwilliam said she had a good game in the back, to begin with, but when she made an assist, that proved to be the difference in the game.
“Bergeron forwarded it to Adler who crossed it into the goal,” said the Lady ’Canes coach.
That shot put Coral Shores ahead for good, as Gwilliams added that score set the morale from that point on.
Coral Shores faced a real scare late into the game when the Lady ’Canes starting keeper was forced out of the game with an injury.
When our goalie got hurt, my whole team rallied together and just gave 115% and all came together to win,” said Gwilliam. “Both my backup goalies were not there, so we put in [Samantha Martinez] and stacked our team as a defense for the last five minutes of the game. She had two unbelievable saves.”
Coral Shores (4-5-2) is next scheduled to play the Key West (5-1-2) on Thursday, but Gwilliam remained unsure if there will be a game, or she may request to reschedule. In the previous game against Key West, Coral Shores lost 5-0 and Gwilliam said she does not want to go into this re-match without a goalie. She said her goalie is still injured and her backup is out due to COVID-19.