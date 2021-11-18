After surrendering a four-point advantage at the end of regulation during the season opener, the Coral Shores High girls basketball team nearly squandered another seven-point lead in double overtime against St. Brendan on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Tavernier.
Only the third time to close out a game would be the charm for the Lady ’Canes, as a missed free throw and then deflected pass made the difference in a 48-47 victory for Coral Shores.
“It was a heck of a way to start the season,” said Coral Shores coach Pat Meyers. “St. Brendan plays a tough man-to-man defense and are not going to give anything easy. For the first game for both teams, it was a little sloppy to start, but really turned out to be a great game for both teams.”
As a team, with four members of the roster also part of the Coral Shores volleyball squad, the Lady ’Canes have had fewer than 10 practices together leading into the season-opener, which showed in the low-scoring affair.
Coal Shores would take a 15-13 lead at halftime, as neither team scored more than eight points in any first-half quarter, but both nearly doubled the output in the third, with the Hurricanes extending their lead to 28-24 entering the fourth.
“We’d get up by five and they’d hit a 3 and then a couple more basketbalsl to go in front, and we then would come back,” said Meyers.
In the fourth, the Lady ’Canes would be held to just four points, while the Sabres netted eight as well as taking the final heave from half court, which fell short and sent the game into overtime.
After both teams netted seven point in the first extra period, Coal Shores would score the first seven of the second OT only to have the Sabres knock down a 3-pointer, then drop in a bucket to cut the lead to two when, on their next possession, they were fouled by the Lady ’Canes.
“They were in the bonus at that point but made only one of two free throws,” said Meyers.
Still, with 10 seconds remaining on the clock, Coral Shores needed to make one final play to secure the win, but instead turned over the ball one final time.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, the Lady ’Canes would get a finger on the ball, which negated any chance the Sabres could get a good look for a potential game-winning shot and giving Coral Shores the overtime win.
“You can tell the nerves, it was a big home crowd for the first game,” said Meyers. “Because of that we had some missed easy shots, but you have to love the resilience to stay in the game all the way through double overtime.”
Leading the way with a triple-double was Coral Shores senior Bekky Valenzuela, who had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals.
“She is really taking to that role as our No. 1,” said Meyers.
Adding 13 points in the win was Kailee Reinoso and Brooke Mandozzi scored nine points, while Jenna Castillo contributed eight points.
Kylie Deckard scored only two points, but was big on defense with 15 rebounds and six blocks. “She did a real good job filling in the role down low with the boards and big blocks,” Meyers said about Deckard.
After needing three chances to finish off an impromptu victory for a game scheduled on Monday, due to a lack of referees in Miami-Dade, Coral Shores will face a streak of three games, all in Monroe County, to begin the season.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Coral Shores traveled to Marathon and on Thursday, Nov. 18, the Upper Keys campus plays host to Coral Academy.
“Hopefully they are not too tired after a double overtime game, but it was also good to get in a game before playing Marathon,” said Meyers. “We want to make sure we got in a few games before the [Thanksgiving] break.”