Change can be difficult, especially for a high school program that graduated seven seniors from last year’s district championship squad and is dealing with a last-minute coaching change to begin the season due to unforeseen circumstances. But that is the situation the Coral Shores High volleyball team is in as new Lady ’Canes coach Sam Ovalle is focused on building the team’s confidence in hopes of defending that title.
“We are still working on a lot of things that we have to get down,” said Ovalle. “Our girls are very eager to learn and very coachable. One thing I always say is that you win or you learn, and we learned last night.”
The coach was referring to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-11 and 25-23) loss to Florida Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 23, during the season opener for Coral Shores in Miami, during which the Lady ’Canes were tested by the Patriots’ Skye Williams, daughter of former New York Yankee Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez, who had 10 kills on 25 attempts.
Leading the way for Coral Shores were juniors Brooke Mandozzi, who was 13 for 13 on serves and led the ’Canes with a trio of aces as well as three blocks and four kills, and Iona Holmquist, who contributed a team-high five kills. Seniors Lana Tiedemann set up 16 assists, Kailee Rienoso, as well as Mandozzi, had seven digs each and combined to return 32 of 34 serves, while LeAnn Quick added a block and two kills.
It was still not enough for Coral Shores to earn a game win, despite it being competitive in all but the second set when Florida Christian pulled away to a 14-point win, but with the high turnover and fight from the younger players, Ovalle expressed he felt the team played exceptionally.
“I saw a lot of good stuff last night playing with such a high-level team like Florida Christian,” said Ovalle. “I’m so proud of the girls. I have seen such a big improvement since we started. I’m excited to keep it going. If we can clean up some little things we can beat teams like these and I believe have a chance to win our district.”