After an historic season for the Coral Shores High volleyball team — which included the school’s first district title in more than a quarter century, if ever — the campaign came to a close in the opening round of the FHSAA State Tournament as the Lady ’Canes were ousted by Riviera Prep, 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-20) on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at home.
Simply outmatched, Coral Shores had just two aces, despite only having two service errors in the loss, with senior Kate Johnson leading the way with nine kills and four blocks, three of which were solo. Zoe Myers also had three solo blocks, six total, but was held to only two kills, with Sam Martinez putting away four kill shots in the losing effort. Bekky Valenzuela had 10 assists and Camryn Ets-Hokin had six.
Coral Shores was busy on defense, with Kailee Reinoso collecting a team-high 16 digs, Valenzuela and Martinez each had 13 and Brooke Mandozzi finished with 12, but it was not enough to extend the season.
The lose closes out the high school careers of seniors Myers, Johnson, Ets-Hokin, Valenzuela, Martinez and Ava Swanson, who made history with the school’s first district crown this century. It is also the final season for coach Kathy Ets-Hokin, who is stepped down after the loss following her scond stint as coach of the Lady ’Canes.