Typical to most seasons, Coral Shores High girls basketball coach Pat Meyers scheduled Ransom Everglades for a home-and-away series, not knowing it was going to lead to an historic moment for the program — an opportunity to play on the Miami Heat’s home court.
“We had Ransom scheduled months ago, before they ever contacted the Heat about playing there,” said Meyers. “It came back on the date we were scheduled to play them, so it really worked out. The boys weren’t scheduled to play Ransom this year, so of course they jumped on the opportunity and it was just a great experience.”
Making the most of the occasion, Meyers dressed 13 players, all of whom had an opportunity to step on the court during game action, even despite the Lady ’Canes trailing by just four with three minutes to play against what Meyers called a “well-disciplined” Raiders squad.
“We had to foul them at that point and they made their free throws,” Meyers said about an eventual 38-28 loss to the Raiders, which was fifth consecutive defeat for Coral Shores.
In the loss to Ransom, senior Bekky Valenzuela collected a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, then a night later, against Monroe County rival Key West, racked up her second triple double of the season, once against scoring 17 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.
“She’s just playing phenomenal,” Meyers said about Valenzuela.
Kylie Deckard added 11 points in the skid buster for Coral Shores, Brooke Mandozzi contributed eight points and eight rebounds and Kailee Reinoso added six points against Key West, who was without the services of starting senior Jenkavia Harper.
“That was a good win,” said Meyers. “We’ve been in every game, outside of two, St. Brendan was a close game we lost, then a double overtime win and a comeback against Marathon, so we could easily be in a different situation plus or minus wins either way.”
A night after playing 13 in an historic event at the Heat Arena, Coral Shores only dressed eight against Key West, as the coach noted he is attempting to lock down the starting rotation with two games left before the holiday break. Coral Shores will look to compete the season sweep of Monroe County rival Marathon on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. at home, then Westminster Christian comes to town on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 4:30 p.m.
“We have had a couple of injuries, so we are still trying to figure out that top 5, but right now everything is revolving around Bekky,” said Meyers.