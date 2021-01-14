Coming out of the break, two of the first four games for the Coral Shores High girls basketball team were scheduled to be played on the Upper Keys campus, but three of those first four contests, including both at home, would be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Thinking they would now have just one more time to step on their home court this season, on Jan. 27, Coral Shores received a bit of a surprise when the location of Thursday’s game against Westminster Christian, which is not permitted to play at home, was changed to Tavernier at 4 p.m.
“We’ve had a total of seven games canceled so far [this season],” said coach Pat Meyers, whose team defeated St. Brendan, 47-39, in the lone game to be played since the break last Friday. “It was a district game and the girls played really well considering all the cancelations we have had.”
Several players starred in the effort, as Lucia Rodriguez led the way with 19 points and she had seven assists. “She played really well,” the coach said.
Riley Dobson turned in six points, but she led the charge on the boards, with 17 rebounds, while Bekky Valenzuela put up seven points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Kailee Reinoso added nine points all on 3-pointers.
“She is a perimeter shooter and she is starting to heat up as of late in practice,” Meyers said about Reinoso. “She is starting to find her touch.”
In total it was the 10th game of the season, including preseason, for the Lady ‘Canes, who were scheduled to have played 16 to this point, but Meyers noted, “We are lucky to have played 10 games so far.”
“Honestly, we are about where I thought we would be,” said the Lady ‘Canes coach. “It’s been a challenging schedule. I’m pretty happy with the team’s [6-4] record. I just wish we could’ve gotten some of those games back on our schedule, but that’s the way it is.”
Down the stretch, Meyers said his team is focused on preparing for district play despite not knowing exactly how all that will be determined.
“I don’t know what the state is going to do,” said Meyers. “They are supposed to do the rankings off of Max Preps. I don’t know how they’re planning to do it with some teams playing six games and some teams playing 15 [games].
“I don’t know if they’re going to do it like volleyball, where it’s just a blind draw, this year or keep with the rankings,” the coach added. “It’s going to be interesting, right now, according to the rankings, we’re second next to Gulliver. We are planning on moving on to districts, staying healthy, and not to have to quarantine and see what happens.”
The last time Coral Shores was at home was on Dec. 12, hosting Palmer Trinity, the same team the Lady ‘Canes were on the road to play Wednesday afternoon in Miami.