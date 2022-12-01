After waiting two weeks following the season opener, with the Thanksgiving break in between, the Coral Shores High girls basketball team returned to the court on for its home debut on Monday, Nov. 28, against Mater Academy Bay, a second-year program.
“I expected that we would come out with a little rust after the holiday break and I wasn’t sure how rusty we would be and we didn’t really know much about Mater Bay,” said Lady ’Canes coach Jarrod Mandozzi, who is in his first season coaching the girls program. “Between illnesses that have been going around, and the holiday break and everything being so new to this group of girls it’s a natural part of the growing process for us. We started a little out of sorts in terms of where everyone should be on the court and what our plan is, but I was pleased with how well we settled down. We saw the court better than we have been and really jumped out on them.”
The coach furthered that Mater Bay was a good opponent against whom to return, as Coral Shores was able to go deep into the bench during a 41-9 victory.
“This is just a great group of young ladies who work really hard,” said Mandozzi. “I think they walked out of this game feeling great about getting to 2-0, but also appreciative that we have work to do going forward to be in the right spots and make the right reads. An 18 point first quarter speaks for itself, so the girls were clicking early.”
Taking a 13-point advantage by the end of the first, during which Brooke Mandozzi scored 10 of her team-high 14 points, Coral Shores did not allow Mater Bay to score in the second quarter for a 32-5 advantage at halftime.
“Brooke gave us another great game, albeit in a much-abbreviated role as we only played her 13 minutes or so to get into our bench, but as usual she was big on offense giving us 14 points, but the key for us was our defense where she had a bunch of steals and a number of others with her length,” said the Coral Shores coach.
In total, eight Lady ’Canes scored in the game, with Lea Castellanos contributing seven points and three steals, Grace Leffler finished with six points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Makayla Hahn had six points, four assists and six steals.
“Grace Leffler played great again. Like all of our girls, she’s just scratching the surface on the player she can and will be, but she’s developing fast. She’s already a good all around player, but what she’s doing defensively so far is really special. It’s fun to see her confidence growing every day out there,” said Mandozzi. “Makayla Hahn is another player who’s playing great and has so much room to grow and is working hard to broaden her game. She’s so quick and fearless, and those three really anchor our defense and give folks problems.
“Lea Castellanos had another great game for us,” continued the coach, whose team’s 2-0 start will be put to the test on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Immaculata-LaSalle. “She plays so hard and has a great attitude and we have her playing three or four different positions for us at times. She’s really versatile, which isn’t easy given all that we’re throwing at them to learn. Her seven points were really good for us to help spread our offense around.”