In a Tuesday afternoon game, Coral Shores overpowered Marathon and pulled away in a 61-32 victory.
Coral Shores closed out the first quarter leading 16-8 and they were in control from there, holding Marathon defensively to less than 10 points in each of the four quarters.
“We came in strong,” said Coral Shores head coach Pat Meyers.
The big three players for Coral Shores turned in another impressive showing as Lucia Rodriguez had 17 points, seven assists and two steals, Riley Dobson turned in a double-double (13 points, 13 rebounds), and Bekky Valenzuela had nine points, six assists, three steals and 12 rebounds.
“Rodriguez controlled the ball really well, Dobson crashed the boards and Valenzuela was good on offense and defense,” said Meyers.
With Coral Shores up by 20 points headed into the fourth quarter, they were able to clear their bench and still go 8-for-14 from the field to close out the win.
That was the highlight of the game according to their coach, seeing everyone having the chance to get into the game, who normally does not have that opportunity.
Meyers pointed out that Kylie Deckard had a great game after previously not seeing a lot of minutes due to her inexperience playing basketball.
“Off-hand, I think she had maybe six or seven rebounds and a couple of blocks. It was good to see her go in for [Dobson] and give her a rest.”
Marathon head coach Andy Garvey expressed a sentiment of disappointment saying it was a rough game for his team, adding some of his girls were not prepared.
“We still have got to come out better than we did tonight,” added Garvey.
Molly Prince led the efforts for the Lady ’Fins with nine points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Marti Yana Kilbourne contributed nine points and three steals as well. Freshman standout Elana Eubanks added eight points and five rebounds.
Garvey gave credit after the game to Prince saying she did a good job, “rebounding, scoring and boxing out, the three keys.”
Meyers acknowledged Marathon is a young, but talented team after the game saying he knows they will be good for the next few years to come.
“This was a good win versus a county team and we are looking forward to [the game] against Key West,” said Meyers.