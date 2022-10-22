All season long the Coral Shores High volleyball team made it very clear that the goal was to defend its district crown, so with the title on the line on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Homestead, the Lady ’Canes were focused on the mission at hand by winning the first two sets and nearly upsetting perennial powerhouse Palmer Trinity for the second straight year.

After claiming a win in extra points during the first set and pulling away by four points in the second set, the Lady ’Canes were unable to close out the victory as momentum shifted to the Falcons, who won the next two sets to force a final fifth set for the crown. It would be Palmer who reached the 15 needed points first, but by only the slightest of margins, to claim back the District 16-3A Championship from Coral Shores, 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 15-13).