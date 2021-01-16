Despite getting into early foul trouble, the Coral Shores girls basketball team rallied to beat Westminster Christian, 56-45, Thursday night.
That is now three wins in a row for Coral Shores and puts the team at 8-4 in the standings.
Coach Pat Meyers said his team had 12 team fouls, while there were still three minutes to go in the first quarter.
“The refs blew the whistle a lot, so we had to go to our bench early. The girls responded and it was a good overall team effort,” said Meyers.
The Hurricanes took an eight-point lead into halftime and extended that lead to 14 in the second half before Westminster started pressing. Bekky Valenzuela fouled out and the lead was cut down to 10 points; however, the coach said they still were able to maintain a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter.
Valenzuela finished the game with a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The coach said point guard Lucia Rodriguez, who handles the ball 99% of the time, did a good job beating the man-to-man press as the game was progressing. Rodriguez finished with 12 points and seven assists on the night.
Mariana Bonilla-Moreno put up five points and 10 rebounds.
Riley Dobson turned in another strong performance as well, especially rebounding. She also turned in a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Meyers stated she has always performed well rebounding the ball.
“Yes, she loves playing down low and that’s been her position since her freshman year. Last time I checked on Max Preps, she was top 15 in the nation in rebounds, top 10 in Florida and that’s saying something,” added Meyers. “She has that aggressive passion towards rebounding. She takes that role seriously and she does a great job.”
Coral Shores is now building momentum with the three-game winning streak, and Meyers is turning his attention to fine-tuning as his team heads down the stretch.
The coach said he wants his team to stay focused on the task at hand.
“We try to stay focused and go game by game and not look ahead. We take every opponent seriously and just enjoy the moment that we can even play some games right now, really,” Meyers said.