It was not during Tuesday night’s 8-0 win against Monroe County rival Marathon did the Key West High girls soccer team gain its confidence, according to coach Justin Martin, as that came a night before during a 3-0 loss at Ransom Everglades.
“I know it was a loss, but [Ransom’s] three goals were two PKS and an own goal, they didn’t score on an open play on us,” said Martin. “The girls walked away from that game saying that if they got one more chance then they could take them.”
Ransom scored in the first 45 seconds of Monday’s match and broke open the early lead but by the time the fourth quarter rolled around Martin expressed it was his team that was dominating the pace of play.
“We just couldn’t finish,” said the Lady Conchs coach. “We had two breakaways and we hit the post one time. Games like that happen, but the whole team felt like we were the better team and are feeling excited to build off that.”
Key West was able to do exactly that on Tuesday in the Middle Keys as eight different Lady Conchs contributed to the eight-goal mercy-rule victory.
“We expected to be the more experienced and developed team because they still have to develop their kids,” Martin said about playing Marathon. “It was good for us to work through more things we wanted to work on.”
Jenna Domenech and Ella Baxter both netted a pair of goals in the win, the first of the season for Key West after they tied two to begin the campaign before losing to Ransom, while with one each was Mercedes Petro, Emily Gould, Kathryn Smith and Vicky Daley-Willey. Petro also contributed an assist, Daley-Willey and Addison Sessoms each had two, and Isabella Walterson set up one goal.
“We were able to get everyone playing time and switch up the rotation a little bit,” said Martin. “We are trying to get people to work more together, while also adding new offensive attacks.”
With the Lady Conchs’ offense pressing the attack, Martin admitted the defense did not get any special work in the contest.
“We were able to work on a few things we were lacking in the Ransom game, but we have a whole week moving forward to work on things before the Coral Shores game,” said Martin, whose team is scheduled to play the Lady ’Canes next Thursday, Dec. 17 and follow on Friday, Dec. 18, against Homestead. “I know Coral Shores will be another step we are looking to take and then we hope to get another step against Homestead before the winter break.”
Marathon coach Kelley Cruz called Key West is a pretty good opponent, who challenged her girls — especially the defense.
“Three of our starters ended up going out with injuries, so we have a brand-new backline with some girls who have never played defense, so I think we did a really good job pressing the forwards when we needed to and also dropping and condensing to force the ball to the outside,” said Cruz. “I think the girls who stepped into the defensive line did a really good job [Tuesday] night.”
Key West was in front 5-0 at halftime and brought the game to a close with their eighth goal coming before the second-half water break.
“Our playmakers are starting to find the open goals and the scorers found the back of the net,” said Martin. “To see that bulge go in the back of the net, that was really the main thing we gained from [Tuesday] night.”
Key West did not get home until after midnight on Monday, following its confidence-building loss, so ending the game early was a blessing on Tuesday, according to the coach, noting his players were tired from the early-season stretch.
“We are feeling pretty good,” said Martin. “It’s been tough, because we had Thanksgiving break and a bunch of games get canceled, so we are still building. We are not where we want to be, but we are heading there.”