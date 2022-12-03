“A couple of missed free throws and layups go the other way,” and, according to Lady Conchs junior Olivia Gibson, the Key West High girls basketball team would have won its first game of the season. They unfortunately did not all fall in the rim for Key West, which allowed Westminster Christian to hold onto a 48-42 victory that sent the Lady Conchs to a third loss in as many nights to begin the 2022-23 campaign.
“I think we played a lot better than we have the last two games,” said Gibson. “Obviously, there’s still a lot we need to work on as a team and individually, but we came together, I think, more than we have before and we could have won.”
Trailing by four at halftime, foul trouble became a problem for Key West late in the game as the Lady Conchs had four players with four fouls and three with three, which Gibson noted was frustrating during the comeback attempts by her squad.
“I know it’s part of the game and not all calls are fouls, but it was tough because I thought we could have come back,” said the junior forward. “We are still trying to find our glue and get something going well for us, and that could have been it.”
Key West sill had an opportunity to at least send it into overtime, as Herlani Leon Lopez netted eight of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter, which brought the Lady Conchs within six points with less than three minutes remaining, but Gibson, who had seven in the game, expressed misses on open layup opportunities as well as missed free throws at crucial moments of the game made the different in the end.
“We need to take these losses and motivation to win our first home game. I want to win, that’s why I’m on this team,” said Gibson who, after three straight road games, expressed her enthusiasm for the home opener against Gulf Coast on Friday, adding she was going to study film on the way home from the loss to Westminster to better prepare for the Sharks on Friday. “I’m excited for my parents, our supporters and our teachers to come out. Now they get to see why I’ve been missing school and I’ve had to be getting my work from my teachers.”