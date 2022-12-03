“A couple of missed free throws and layups go the other way,” and, according to Lady Conchs junior Olivia Gibson, the Key West High girls basketball team would have won its first game of the season. They unfortunately did not all fall in the rim for Key West, which allowed Westminster Christian to hold onto a 48-42 victory that sent the Lady Conchs to a third loss in as many nights to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

“I think we played a lot better than we have the last two games,” said Gibson. “Obviously, there’s still a lot we need to work on as a team and individually, but we came together, I think, more than we have before and we could have won.”

