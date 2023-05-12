When the Key West High School softball team came to bat in the bottom of the fourth, they were playing down and tied with Suncoast High, 2-2, in the Region 4-4A Quarterfinal at The Back Yard.
Junior centerfielder Scarlet Niles huddled the Lady Conchs and gave them a pep talk, which must have had a little magic in her words.
Key West put up seven runs in that at-bat to go ahead, 9-2. Two innings later, the Lady Conchs finished off the Chargers with three more for a 12-2 mercy-rule victory.
The win propelled Key West into the region semifinals against upset-minded Somerset Academy (11-11), which pulled off a 14-13 victory win against No. 3 seed St. Brendan in the other quarterfinal game.
Key West will host the Panthers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at The Back Yard.
“I told them everyone needs to dig deep and find it in them because I know we all have a fight in us,” Niles said after the game. “We ended up finding that fight and put in on them in that inning. It was a whole new game. It was some of our younger players; Tavyn had a great hit which completely changed the game. We all had energy and shut them down after that. It was an awesome win for us.”
The Conchs took a quick 2-0 first-inning advantage. Niles led off with a hit, followed by a single from Isabella Franco.
Suncoast scored a run in the top of the second and tied it, 2-2, in the third before the Lady Conchs exploded for the seven runs in the fourth.
Alex Rodriguez got the offense going with a run-scoring hit with two strikes, followed by the two-run double by Gage. Dharma Murray doubled home two more runs and Ty Cervantes ripped another RBI hit. When the dust settled, Key West held a 9-2 lead but the Chargers would not go away.
In the top of the seventh, Gilday loaded the bags on a pair of walks and head coach Jason Garcia pulled her for fellow junior Nevaeh Arnold who threw one pitch to end the threat.
In the sixth, Madelyn Perusse doubled home Franco and Cervantes to complete the 10-run, mercy-rule victory.
“I don’t know if it was nerves, we came out sluggish. They scored two runs and didn’t hit the ball out of the infield with bunts and we made some mistakes and mental errors which we cannot have that going into next week,” said Garcia. “We play Somerset, which upset St. Brendan. We have to get better — we have to play better and hopefully we can come out and do like we did in that fourth inning.”
Garcia said the pitching was good but had to pull Gilday with the bags juiced.
“Chloe threw a lot of pitches and made her work harder than she normally works, so we brought in Nevaeh and she threw one pitch, got the out with bases loaded,” explained the coach with win No. 101. “Pitching I’m very happy with. We threw the ball well. Defensively, we’ve got to get better to compete with Somerset and thereafter at the top of the region.”