Just two games into the season and the Key West High volleyball team was forced to readjust, as starting middle hitter Bridgette Sweeney will miss several weeks due to a high ankle sprain, and starting setter Vicky Pavlik was also out of the match on Saturday, Sept. 3, due to an illness, while coming into the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium was still unbeaten Gulf Coast High.
Despite hanging around through the first period, eventually the Sharks would garner the double-digit victory before shutting out the Conchs on their home court 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-12).
“We rearranged everything (Friday),” said coach Sarah Eckert. “Vicky also brings a very calming presence to the court, so that was a lot to be missing.”
Behind 10-8 in the first, the closest point of any match, Key West remained within striking distance, down 15-12, but Gulf Coast scored 10 of the final 13 points to secure the first-set victory, and by the time the third set rolled around, the Lady Conchs were in an early 8-1 deficit they were never able to overcome.
“We will see one amazing tremendous play and it looks like everything is coming together, and then, there will be an unforced error where it seems they have checked their brains to the side for a moment; volleyball is a game of momentum, and it’s hard to build momentum when you have the inconsistency each match,” said Eckert. “We have greatness, but we are flatlining ourselves every time, we can’t play that way. We have to all be strong together, we can’t have weak links, so we need to make sure that everybody stepping on that court can compete, consistently, at a high level.”
Key West is now not only winless in its first three matches but also has yet to claim a set victory, dropping all of its first three matches by a 3-0 score, also to American Heritage and Mater Lakes.
“The areas we have been able to work on this season, I have seen improvement in, our passing is stronger, our service errors have been minimized, and areas we have been focusing on for the long term have also improved and I’ll take a positive,” said Eckert. “In that first set, Sam (Ventimiglia) was getting some nice kills and in that second set, it shifted a bit more to Elise (Warwick).”
In fairness to the Key West players, Eckert did point out that she top-loaded the schedule as the first three opponents are a combined 12-6 on the season with Gulf Coast looking to be the toughest of them all, sitting at 4-0 on the year, having lost just one set, defeating Lemon Bay 3-1 Barron Collier, 3-0, and Cardinal Gibbons 3-1.
“I don’t think it does anybody any good to play a fluff schedule,” said Eckert. “We wouldn’t be developing them or putting the pressure on them to get to the level where we want to be competing at to play where we want to be playing.”
Despite the slow start, and having to readjust just two weeks into the season, the goal has not changed for the Lady Conchs, as the district title and deep run into the state playoffs still remains the team’s objective, according to the coach.
“My greatest fear is that I don’t want it to rattle their confidence,” said Eckert. “I need them to take the lessons from it and still be able to go out and play aggressively and confident and know they are capable of playing to a higher level.”