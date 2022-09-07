Just two games into the season and the Key West High volleyball team was forced to readjust, as starting middle hitter Bridgette Sweeney will miss several weeks due to a high ankle sprain, and starting setter Vicky Pavlik was also out of the match on Saturday, Sept. 3, due to an illness, while coming into the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium was still unbeaten Gulf Coast High.

Despite hanging around through the first period, eventually the Sharks would garner the double-digit victory before shutting out the Conchs on their home court 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-12).

