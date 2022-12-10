Referees are becoming far and few between in the Lower Keys, making home games turn into road trips. With one local soccer referee, coaches have to get creative and go elsewhere to play.
Early this week, the Key West High School girls soccer team had to play Westminster Christian at the Marathon High School pitch.
With a pair of home games on the schedule for next week, Lady Conchs Coach Scott Paul hopes they get to play at The Back Yard.
But after three games on the road, in which Key West went 1-2, Coach Paul said the Lady Conchs are “right on schedule.”
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the varsity and junior varsity made the trip to Miami to take on District 16-4A rival St. Brendan.
The coach said the Sabres always pose a challenge for his team, and it showed in the opening half.
“We began the game seemingly out of sorts adjusting to the speed and style of the Sabres’ play, which gave us an uncomfortable start,” explained Paul.
The Conchs settled down and only gave up a single goal 29 minutes into the contest as a Sabre player found a small space next to her defender and laced a 25-yard shot past keeper Teagan Lavin.
It took until late in the first half for the Conchs to find their offensive rhythm and begin to put pressure on St. Brendan.
“Once we settled down, we could see that we definitely could play with them. Not sure why, but we seemed intimidated by their speed and movement,” said Paul. “This was great for us to see now and to not be intimidated later in the season.”
The game was called eight minutes into the second half as lightning illuminated the sky throughout the first half and came too near to the facility and the game was stopped. After a 45-minute delay, the situation did not improve and the play was halted.
“We saw what we needed to see as far as their style of play and our ability to compete with them. During the delay, I spoke to some of the players about what we are building and just who we are,” said Paul. “St. Brendan is loaded with year-round club players, and they are who they are. We are only going to get better and better as we gel and develop as individual players and as a team.”
Things got a little easier on Monday, Dec. 5, with a trip to Hialeah for a match with Mater Academy.
Key West finished off the Lady Lions with an 8-0, mercy-rule victory with 22 minutes remaining.
Freshman Madison Kilduff scored five minutes into the match off a Nikki Tomita assist. Kilduff would finish with two goals and an assist, and Tomita would end up with a goal and a pair of assists.
Goals came in quick succession as Kathryn Smith scored one of her three coming out of a pack of defenders, and Rosie Detweiler scored on a near-post roller that she tapped in, as Kilduff had the assist. Smith finished off the first water break with a rip past the keeper to give the Conchs a 4-0 lead. Smith and Tomita finished the first half scoring, giving the Conchs a 6-0 advantage.
In the second half, junior defender Grace Andrew nailed a left-footed shot past the keeper in the 45th minute and the game was called after Kilduff blew her shot past the stunned keeper off a Jazzy Dieguez assist.
The final “road game” was slated to be at The Back Yard but had to meet the Warriors in Marathon on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
“Either we went to where the referees were, or we didn’t get the game in. Marathon is not home, but it ain’t three and a half hours of driving away either,” opined Paul. “We really wanted that game with that level of opponent as we are developing in this second section of the season. They (Westminster) were just what we needed.
Although Key West lost, 3-2, Paul said, “the team showed the kind of heart and competitive spirit, I knew this team had in them. We came out strong and nearly put in two early goals, one off a corner kick and one after a move by Kathryn that dropped the keeper.”
The coach said they were not prepared for the Warriors’ long-ball style of play.
“We hadn’t seen that from a team. They were catching us off guard. Their first goal was off a corner kick and we lost the mark who ended up scoring off a ball bouncing around in front of goal,” he explained.
The Conchs held their own until the 25-minute mark, when a long cross to the back post was finished off by a Warrior player with a side-volley shot for a 2-0 advantage.
Down three starters, the Conchs rotated players into the match who had to raise their games and, according to Paul, they did.
“We had players leave everything on the field. Once Rosie (Detweiler) scored on the back post from Kaitlyn’s (Franco) assist to put us in the game at 1-2, you could feel the adrenaline flow of our players. Jazzy Dieguez and Maeve O’Hearn raised their game to another level,” said Paul.
When junior goalie Teagan Lavin stopped a penalty kick, her first of the year, it bolstered the Conchs’ level of play.
With about 10 minutes remaining, the Conch defense, which Paul praised mightily for their level of play, cleared a ball off a Warrior and the ball ricocheted into the back of the net, but Key West continued to press.
With just minutes left in the game, Kilduff played the ball to senior Vicki Daley who played a perfect ball across the face of the goal and Franco was able to tap the ball in to make it a 3-2 game. The Conchs came close with a last-minute shot at an open goal that flew over the bar.
“We started even up with them and then we had a couple of letdowns for goals, but as the game progressed, we grew in confidence and ended up taking a well-seasoned Westminster team to the buzzer,” Paul said. Despite missing three key players it gave several of the other players much-needed minutes in multiple positions and with combinations of players.
“This is how you develop players, depth of a squad, and a program,” stressed the coach. “This playing time for these players against this quality of opponent will pay off in the playoffs and in the coming seasons.”
Up next for the Lady Conchs, they hopefully play host to Somerset Silver Palms Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in The Back Yard. Time to be determined. On Friday, Dec. 16, Key West hosts Orangewood Academy before going on Christmas Break. That game is slated for a 7 p.m. start.