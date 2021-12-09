Thirty seconds into the second half, the Key West High girls soccer team allowed Barbara Goleman to go in front by a goal, which is the way the score remained until the final 10 minutes when Addy Sessoms netted the equalizer for the Lady Conchs and, seven minutes later, Jen Perloff’s shot sailed over the head of the Gators’ keeper for a 4-3 victory on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Miami.
“It was very back and forth match,” said Key West coach Justin Martin. “We had our stretches where we held control of the game, playing in the opposing third, and then at the same time there were times they were pressing our backline.”
The Lady Conchs coach further expressed that, “by far,” the Gators were the fastest team they have faced all season.
“All three forwards were able to run under balls over the top and get behind our defense, it was crazy to watch,” said Martin. “At times they were able to get into our defensing third and control the match, but we matched their speed, intensity and work ethic, from goalie all the way to forward, defensively and offensively, they fought for that win and it was great to see.”
Key West was the first to get on the scoreboard when Caitlyn Franco scored at the 15-minute mark, but Goleman responded with a pair of goals, only to have Vickey Daley-Willy bring the match back even at 2 just before halftime.
Coming out of the intermission, Goleman had a plan for the kickoff and executed it to perfection, scoring 30 seconds in the half, but the Key West defense was stout from that point forward, not allowing another goal the rest of the way, anchored by 11 saves from Lady Conchs goalkeeper Tegan Lavin. It would be needed, as Key West did not score again until the 70th minute, when Sessoms punched home a goal to bring the score back even and three minutes the game winner came off the foot of Perloff, on a broke play. The Lady Conchs attempted a through ball, but it was sent back to the top of the box where the Key West junior was able to chip the ball back over the head of the keeper for the goal.
“Jen was on the right place at the right time,” said Martin.
The victory, a third straight for the Lady Conchs, brings Key West’s record back to even through eight matches, with district rival Gulliver Prep looming on the schedule Friday, Dec. 9, on the Key West High Back Yard pitch at 7 p.m.
“To scrap with a really good opponent all game, it was a really good confidence booster for the team,” said Martin, whose team is still missing four pieces from the starting lineup due to injuries. “A lot of times you can be on the wrong side of those games, so to come out of a really hard-fought, close game, where they poured everything they had into it, it was really good for everybody. We are getting healthier and starting to come together, and we are hoping to put out a good performance at home on Friday.”