For the first time during the current season-best, five-game win streak for the Key West High girls lacrosse team, the Conchs were actually challenged, as at one point in the final game before Spring Break on Thursday, March 18, at Miami Country Day, a physical Spartans squad was within one goal.
“It became evident that we cannot let our guard down,” said Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. “For the first time this season, my bench was not emptied.”
Key West would hold a three-goal advantage by the half of what Giacopuzzi called another very physical game, as they expected after the first meeting that the Lady Conchs won 16-10 at home, and then the defense took control in the second half for a 12-7 victory.
“I was proud of the game my girls played against such an unnecessarily aggressive team,” said the Conchs coach. “With elbows jabbing and slashes for checks, we played our game, and kept our eye on the prize: another victory.”
Giacopuzzi credited the play of low defenders Rachel Owens, Juliette Hamilton and Maeve O’Hearn, as well as midfielders Ocean Leto and Devan Bittner, all assisting goalie Gemma Egan and her 11 saves.
“All our defenders played vital roles in keeping MCD at bay, with caused turnovers, interceptions and forcing plays to then capitalize on the 50/50 ball,” said Giacopuzzi.
In the victory, Ella Baxter netted a trio of goals, assists and ground balls along with causing a aspire of turnovers. Scarlett McMonigle rippled the back of the net five times, while adding two ground balls, an interception and one draw control, while Naomi Grabus had three goals, an assist, three ground balls, five draw controls and five caused turnovers. Bella Marchiano contributed a goal, assist and three ground ball, with Logan Simmons assisting on a score.
Despite the victory, Giacopuzzi stressed the physical play took a toll on her squad, which will not return to play until a final three-game home stand begins on April 2 against Coral Shores. The Conchs coach also expects to see the Spartans again in the postseason and this time off will be a good recovery period.
“Luckily it will be on our home turf,” Giacopuzzi said about the next meeting against MCD. “Girls lacrosse is a non-contact sport, it is a sport with an element of finesse that not everyone sees nor appreciates. Having been a part of this sport for nearly 20 years, I have watched it evolve, but one thing remains the same — the beauty of the game as it was intended to be played. It is a disservice to the game and the players to play it any other way.”