With every basket, steal and block by the Key West High girls basketball team on Thursday evening during the Region 4-4A quarterfinals, the excitement from the crowd inside Bobby Menendez Gymnasium grew so much so that despite fewer than half the stands full, due to COVID regulations, it still sounded like a packed house.
“With everything going on this year we haven’t had a crowd like this, so it was nice to have everybody out here cheering so loud,” said Key West senior forward Sarah Centonze. “Their support was great because we could really feel the love.”
It was an excitement 30 years in the making, the last time Key West hosted an FHSSA State Playoff game, and the Lady Conchs were sure to complete the historic night by defeating iMater 62-23 for the program’s first state tournament victory.
“It feels so good right now,” said Key West junior Jenkavia Harper, who shifted from forward to guard for the game in place of teammate Alyssa McRae, who transferred with her family after Key West won the district title. “I knew I had to step up due to injuries and Alyssa being gone, and it’s really what I wanted to do. I just know this was not it, I want to keep this run going deep into states and I’ll carry my team if I have to.”
Harper was ready to do that as she helped the Lady Conchs open the game on a 12-0 run by scoring three points, grabbing two rebounds and sending away one big block that brought the Conchs’ fans to their feet. Miesha Hernandez added six points in the first quarter, Mohina Rahkmonova had three and with four was Centonze. Zaimora Cartwright also had a big first quarter, pulling in three rebounds and two steals, to put Key West in front 18-7 entering the second.
That’s when Rahkmonova took control of the action, scoring 10 of the team’s 14 points in the quarter, while Centonze hauled in six rebounds for a 32-15 advantage for the home squad at the break.
After only allowing the Knights to score 15 in the first half, the Lady Conchs’ full-court press was too much for the visitors to handle in the second half, led by Harper who had three points, five rebounds, three steal and two more blocks in the third quarter.
Key West get the running clock going in the fourth, on a Harper layup assisted by Aubrey Hunter, en route to its sixth straight victory — all by double digits.
Harper finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks, while Hunter added four points, three rebounds and three assists. Hernandez had eight points, three rebounds and three steals; Centonze ended withseven points, nine rebounds and two steals; Emily Tran and Olivia Gibson both had two points andsix rebounds, Dharma Murray added three rebounds, and leading the way with a game-high 21 points was Rahkmonova, who also added four rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block.
“We were down Alyssa but we knew we could do it as a team, because we came here as a team,” said Rahkmonova. “Coming throughout the season there were times we could have been doubted, so it feels so good right now to know we came through. Us winning and making history is a great thing.”
The victory meant even more to Centonze, especially the lone senior who was on the 3-15 squad her freshman year. She recalled telling The Citizen then, “Yes we are a young team but I know if we stuck to it and kept working as a team we could make it far.”
“And we did it,” said Centonze. “There were doubts we could get to the district championship but we won it and it was really hard Alyssa being gone, but it just helped us come together ore as a team and I think that’s what we did tonight.”
Now Key West will have an opportunity to do it again as they will host Monsignor Pace on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with tipoff at 7 p.m. at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. The Spartans defeated the Conchs earlier this season in their lone matchup, 70-48, but that was during the Lady Conchs’ slow start to the season.
“We are going to come in here and do what we do best and play as a team so hopefully we can get one closer to the state finals,” said Rahkmonova. “That’s been our plan all along.”
Centonze echoed Rahkmonova’s sentiments, conveying her team is “nowhere near done yet.”
“Not even close” said Centonze. “We just have to get back in the gym, we’ll be in here all weekend and just have to keep the momentum up. No stopping right now, we are on a streak and there’s no option right now. We’ve made it to far to stop.”
But for Thursday night they could enjoy the fact they had accomplished something no other Lady Conchs team had done previously in school history.
“I’m so proud of our team and coach Shontae [McLeod] and all our coaches, because this feels really good,” said Harper.