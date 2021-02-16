Scoring first and last was the receipt for a season-opening sweeping, as the Key West High softball team debuted its new turf with a convincing 8-3 win and then a come-from-behind 6-5 victory during a doubleheader against Keys Gate on Saturday at the recently renovated Back Yard.
“It’s a great feeling to be back on the field and these girls deserve it,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia. “They were cut short last year, because of the pandemic as we know, so I’m very excited for them. They played a pretty good ball game offensively, struggled a bit defensively, but they enjoyed it.”
The Lady Conchs’ offense came out firing, stacking up 24 hits in the 14 frames of play, led by Isabella Perez, who had a multiunit performance in each — including a solo home run in the first game. Her long-ball was the second of two in the opener for Key West as senior Abigail Marciniak also parked a shot to help the Lady Conchs break open an early 4-0 advantage. Marcinaik finished with a trio of knocks for two RBI, while Yahairi Williams also had three base hits, the first of her two multihit games. Senior transfer Brynn Price reached with two hits in her Key West High debut as part of the Lady Conchs’ 14-hit outburst that included singles from Ty Marie Cervantes, Sabrina Ramirez, Madison Gonzalez and Chloe Knowles.
“We have been doing a lot of intersqaud games and facing live pitching since the end of January,” said Garcia. “Usually defensively you are ahead, but this game they weren’t.”
That was more than enough for Key West starter Coral Geide, who allowed just one earned run without surrounding a walk, to go along with 10 strikeouts in the senior’s complete-game performance. She threw 79 of her 105 pitches for strikes.
“They were a little nervous to start the game off but it was great being out here,” said Garcia.
In hopes of getting his deep bench playing time, Garcia went to freshman Chloe Gilday to start game two on the mound and she was able to limit the Knights to three runs on four hits and one walk in the first two frames. Caroline Smith tossed the next three, allowing two runs on three hits, as both pitchers struck out four.
Still the Lady Conchs were in a hole, 5-2, entering the fifth. That’s when the Key West offense erupted for fourth runs in the final two at-bats to take the one-run advantage. Once again Key West had offensive production up and down the lineup as seven different players had hits, including Williams, who doubled and singled, and Perez, who singled twice.
Savanah Delph, Geide, who got the start in left, Gonzalez and Smith all also added hits.
“We got the victories, that’s what it’s all about,” said Garcia, whose team is on the road this afternoon before retiring home to their new digs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against St. Brendan. “We got a lot of different girls [doing] at-bats and reps out there, which is really what we wanted to do.”