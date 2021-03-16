There were low defenders and defensive wings playing attack and attackers playing back, but it was to ensure the Key West High seniors had a memorable night, as they were honored at halftime, during a 13-2 victory against Palmer Trinity at the Back Yard.
“That allowed all the seniors to have tons of playing time and opportunities to score, which is what we wanted foe them,” said Key West High coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. “They were a little bit out of their element, but they did well.”
In fact, the Conch teammates were so focused of setting up the elder classmates that there were 10 assists on the 13 goals for the team’s eighth win of nine to open the season.
“In the first half the transitions were beautiful and our connections were on point,” said Giacopuzzi. “A couple of those were offset plays of ours, which was nice to see work. It’s always a good idea to perfect those plays and our girls an incredible job of creating opportunities. But when we get stuck it’s great to know we have plan in place with plays that create the opportunities when we can’t on our own.”
On Friday, the Lady Conchs had to problem finding opportunities to score, led by senior Ericka Tunay, who netted a trio and added two assists, with five ground balls. Fellow senior Barbara Lopez also scored, while Bella Marchiano contributed two goals and an assist with four ground balls, Scarlett McMonigle had a goal and assist with four ground ball and five draw controls, Ella Baxter scored once but set up four assists with a ground ball, Naomi Grabus scored twice and had two assists with nine group balls and six defensive controls. With a scored each was Ada Van Loon goal, to go along with five draw controls, Emma Louchheim and Logan Simmons with a ground ball and draw control. In total, the Conchs took 36 shots, four by senior defender Ocean Leto, who was playing attack in the game, 43 ground balls, won 11 draws and had three interceptions.
Senior goalie Gemma Egan also made eight saves.
“Yet again, defense did an excellent job shutting Palmer Trinity down, not allowing many shots to get through to Gemma, and when they did she shut them down,” said Giacopuzzi. “Team domination all over the field between draw controls, and ground balls, we were able to maintain control of the game.”
Despite garnering the convincing victory, the Lady Conchs coach stressed that going forward she wants the players to recognizing the things they need to work and focus on those in the next two weeks, through Spring Break.
“We are always refining and I told the girls that even though we won, the ground balls are not where they should have been and we will focus on that during practice,” said Giacopuzzi, “We have a light we going into Spring Break and that’s when we can focus on the fundamentals and fine-tune those little things.”
Key West plays at Miami Country Day on Thursday, March 18, at 4 p.m., them will not return to the field until hosting Coral Shores on April 2 at 4 p.m.
“We are not going to do anything officially over the break, but I’m always encouraging the girls to get out there and do it on their own,” said Giacopuzzi. “We don’t want to lose our momentum during Spring Break and keep on running because if they take nine days off after running six days a week, they will feel it.”