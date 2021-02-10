With roughly five minutes remaining to decide the girls soccer champion in District 16-4A, Key West’s Nikki Tomita sent a cross to the back post where Conchs teammate Jenna Domenech was crashing forward toward a wide open backside of the net.
Domenech would be unable to get her foot to the ball, as it sailed wide to keep Gulliver Prep in front by the final tally, 1-0, Monday afternoon on the Raider’s home turf.
“I think the goalie just distracted her a bit, because if she had put any part of her foot on the ball it goes in,” said Key West coach Justin Martin, whose team reached the district final for the first time in the three years he has been head coach.
Key West entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, but could not claim the team’s first title since 2014, as Gulliver netted the lone goal of the match with 12 minutes to play in the first half.
“I wouldn’t say it was heartbreak or disappointment, it’s not like Gulliver won on a late goal, so really no negative feelings,” said Martin. “We didn’t play a bad game, we just once again couldn’t find a way to finish.”
In the second half, the coach stressed that the Lady Conchs had several scoring opportunities, beyond Domenech’s final run, and scoring on those chances is something they will need to do going forward in the postseason.
“Oh we definitely had our chances, we had a lot of good shots on target, especially in that second half,” said the Conchs’ coach. “In the first half it seemed like they were playing a little nervous, but we controlled the game in the second half.”
Despite missing out on the championship hardware, Martin expressed that his team was optimistic following the loss, noting by the time they reached the Turnpike on the trip home they were already focused on the Region 4-4A quarterfinals, which will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 16, against Miami Springs.
“If we were going to lose one, that was the one to lose,” said Martin. “Hopefully we can beat Miami Springs, who is on a bit of a rebuilding year, and then get another shot against Gulliver, this time in an elimination game.”
Martin stated that even with the loss he feels the team gained a lot of going into the postseason.
“We know if we can win this first game we have a shot to reach the region finals at least,” said Martin.