Trailing by three in the first set of the second match of the Conch Cup Invitational, the Key West High volleyball team rattled off 10 consecutive points for the comeback victory against Martin County. The Lady Conchs could not find that flow again in the second set pushing the tournament matchup to a third, and final, set which would go to extra points before Key West would fall 1-2 (25-18, 15-25, 16-18).
“Whenever it’s close like that it can go either way,” said Key West coach Sarah Eckert. “I’m proud of their fight. We started off slow but came back in the third set to make them work for it. Unforced errors ended up hurting us in the end.”
That would be the lone match the Lady Conchs would lose, with Martin County winning the two-day event that took place on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium as Key West defeated Palm Beach Central 2-0 (25-21, 27-25) to open the invite, Pasco 2-0 (25-21, 25-20) and closed by beating Marathon 2-0 (25-6, 25-16).
Racking up a team-best 39 kills was Lady Conchs senior Sam Ventimiglia, on a .304 hitting percentage, to go along with three aces, 31 digs and four blocks in the four matches. Elsie Warwick contributed 30 kills, 10 aces, 27 digs and two blocks.
“Sam and Elsie did a fantastic job on offense,” said Eckert. “We’ve been working on consistency and mixing up shot selections for them. They both improved hitting efficiency and I’m really pleased with their new arsenal of attacks. They’re both hitting smarter, keeping the opposing defense from finding a rhythm and pushing other teams out of system.”
Setting up the attack was Reese Haggard with 40 assists along with 13 digs, while Victoria Pavlik put up 39 assists as well as 17 digs. Annie Scepkova and Gabby Garcia both added 10 kills, with Garcia adding five blocks and 11 digs and Scepkova getting four blocks.
“Emi also did an outstanding job on defense and helped us with some big service runs,” Eckert said about Emiri Ichijo, who was all over the place with a team-best 57 digs, while on offense the senior had nine assists and eight aces.
The three victories doubles the season win total for the Lady Conchs, who have played in several high-caliber tournaments this season, including losing to Martin County, 2-1, a week prior. Key West will now have a week to prepare for its next match on Sept. 28 at home against Keys Gate.