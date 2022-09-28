Key West runner up

The Key West High volleyball team shows off the runner-up medal they claimed during the Palm Beach Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24.

 Photo provided

To begin the season, Key West High coach Sarah Eckert challenged her team by scheduling several top teams statewide and, while the Lady Conchs struggled at the start of the 2022 campaign, they have picked up some momentum lately, claiming a second straight tournament runner-up finish at the Palm Beach Classic on Sept. 23 and 24.

Key West opened the event with seven straight set victories across four matches, coming within one set victory to claim the tournament title, but the Lady Conchs would drop their last two sets to Spanish River to lose the final 2-1 (25-21, 12-25, 5-15) to finish second in the gold bracket.

