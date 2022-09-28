To begin the season, Key West High coach Sarah Eckert challenged her team by scheduling several top teams statewide and, while the Lady Conchs struggled at the start of the 2022 campaign, they have picked up some momentum lately, claiming a second straight tournament runner-up finish at the Palm Beach Classic on Sept. 23 and 24.
Key West opened the event with seven straight set victories across four matches, coming within one set victory to claim the tournament title, but the Lady Conchs would drop their last two sets to Spanish River to lose the final 2-1 (25-21, 12-25, 5-15) to finish second in the gold bracket.
To begin the two-day event, Key West defeated Port St. Lucie 2-0 (25-13, 25-5), Sagemont 2-0 (25-20, 25-14), and District 16-3A rivals Miami Sunset 2-0 (26-24, 25-21) to reach the finals.
During the nine sets, the Lady Conchs put away 85 kills, led by freshman Gabby Garcia with 23, Sam Ventimiglia collected 19, Elsie Warwick had 18 and Annie Scepkova finished with 16, all set up by 71 assists by Reese Haggard. With a team-high eight blocks, seven solo, was Scepkova, Ventimiglia knocking down two as well as getting down for 29 digs. Warwick had a team-best 36 digs, Emiri Ichijo had 25 digs as well as nine aces, Monika Jaroszewicz tallied 19 digs and four aces, Haggard also had 15 digs, while Garcia and Scepkova both had six aces, with five aces was Ventimiglia as Key West had 33 as a team in the tournament.
Key West was hoping to keep the momentum going when they took on Keys Gate on Wednesday, Sept. 28, but that game was canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, leaving the next two matches against Monroe County rivals Coral Shores on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Marathon on Tuesday, Oct. 11.